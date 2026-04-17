'Let Us Together Create History Today': PM Modi's Last Minute Appeal To Oppn On Women's Reservation Bill

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) In a last minute appeal to the opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged them to extend support to the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', amid the ongoing debate in the Parliament.

The introduction of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, aimed at enabling women's reservation and facilitating delimitation, was approved in the Lok Sabha on Thursday following a division of votes in the House.

"Currently, a discussion is underway in Parliament on amending the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. The debate continued until 1 a.m. last night as well," PM Modi said in a post on X.

He mentioned that the government has provided logical responses to dispel the "misconceptions" that were spread.

"Every apprehension has been addressed. The information that was lacking has also been provided to every member. Any issue that might have caused opposition in anyone's mind has also been resolved," the Prime Minister said.

He stressed that for four decades, "a great deal of politics has been played on the issue of women's reservation in the country and now is the time that half of the country's population must certainly receive its rights."

"Even after so many decades of Independence, it is not right that Indian women have such minimal representation in the decision-making process," Prime Minister Modi said.

The voting on the Bills is scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Urging the Opposition to support for unanimous passage of the Bills, the Prime Minister said, "In just a short while, voting will take place in the Lok Sabha. I urge all political parties... I appeal..."

"Please, after due consideration and with complete sensitivity, take a decision and vote in favor of women's reservation. On behalf of the country's Nari Shakti, I will also pray to all members... please do not do anything that might hurt the sentiments of Nari Shakti," PM Modi appealed.

He also noted, "The eyes of the country's millions of women are upon us all, upon our intentions, upon our decisions. Please support the amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam."

He asked all the Members of Parliament, to "keep in mind the memory of your mother, sister, daughter, wife in your home, listen to your conscience..."

"This is a great opportunity to serve the women power of the country, to honour them. Do not deprive them of new opportunities," PM Modi said in his official post on X.

Underlining the cause of women empowerment, the Prime Minister said: "This amendment will be passed by consensus, and the women power of the country will become even more empowered... the democracy of the country will become even more empowered."

"Come... let us together create history today. Give the women of India... half of the country's population their rightful due," he added.