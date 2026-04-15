New Resistance Alliance Built To Win Myanmar's Civil War
But something significant is shifting on both sides of the conflict. New alliances are taking shape, and the outcome may determine whether Myanmar finally finds a path toward democratic federalism - or slides deeper into authoritarian darkness.
Start with the junta. Since seizing power in the February 2021 coup, the Tatmadaw - Myanmar's military - has struggled to consolidate control.
Facing a resilient democratic resistance movement, battlefield losses, and near-universal international condemnation, it is increasingly turning to political theater. It has already held a sham election, designed to rubber-stamp military rule under a civilian veneer.
Longtime dictator Min Aung Hlaing is removing his military uniform to assume the presidency as Myanmar's next civilian leader, taking the place of the Nobel Peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, whom he ousted in a coup five years ago. She remains unjustly imprisoned in an unknown location.
Despite the regime reportedly spending US$3 million on DCI, a K Street lobbyist in Washington, DC, to whitewash its record of genocide, Min Aung Hlaing's veneer of responsible civilian government should not fool anyone.
Iranian oil shipments now sustain its air campaign against civilians. Drone parts flow between Naypyidaw and Tehran. China is building a parallel payments architecture with Myanmar's Central Bank designed to undercut US sanctions. Myanmar is an enabler for the Axis of Aggressors.
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