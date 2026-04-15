The News Forum Launches '3-Minute History'
The inaugural season features 15 fast-paced episodes, each approximately three minutes long, spotlighting pivotal moments in Canadian history.
Episode #1: 1979 Oil Shock Canada: Iran's Revolution, Clark's Fall & Trudeau's Comeback!
The first episode is set in 1979. The Iranian Revolution slashes global oil output, prices surge from $15 to $40 a barrel, and Canada feels the heat. Meanwhile, Ambassador Ken Taylor pulls off the daring“Canadian Caper,” hiding six U.S. diplomats and smuggling them out of Tehran.
Watch the premiere :
Told through engaging storytelling and historical visual records the 3-Minute History Canada brings to life fearless construction crews, daring entrepreneurs, and political power struggles that reshaped Canada's economy and identity.
“This isn't just about the past - it's about the future. We're thrilled to highlight these short stories for Canadians,” said Dr. Tammy Nemeth .“The series celebrates Canadian innovation and geopolitical events that have powered Canada's growth. My goal is to help make that history relatable and inspiring for the viewer.”
“At The News Forum, we are committed to thoughtful, engaging content that empowers Canadians. '3-Minute History Canada' is exactly the kind of programming that informs and inspires. Dr. Nemeth's work shines a light on Canada's vital role in global energy development, and we're proud to bring it to our national audience,” said Tore Stautland, CEO The News Forum
The Broadcast debut of 3-Minute History Canada will air exclusively on The News Forum beginning April 15, 2026.
About The News Forum
The News Forum is a national Canadian news broadcaster available through most television distributors – see local listings.
TNF is a proud subscriber to the Canadian Press/AP along with other significant sources of breaking news from across Canada and around the world.
Media Contact
Danielle Klammer
CMO, The News Forum
604.626.6993
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