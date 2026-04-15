'Virat Kohli Is In Pain': RCB Fan Shares Injury Update, Posts Video Ahead Of LSG Match IPL 2026

MENAFN - Live Mint) Virat Kohli did not take the field during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's match against the Mumbai Indians. That raised some concern among RCB and Indian fans. It was later revealed that he had stayed off the field due to an ankle injury.

However, there is a strong likelihood of his return in RCB's next match against Lucknow Super Giants tonight. He was also seen training at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of the game.

In videos shared on social media by Bengaluru and Lucknow, Kohli was seen arriving at the Chinnaswamy in training gear. He interacted with Rishabh Pant and team mentor Kane Williamson.

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While official videos reflected a happy Kohli, fan videos on social media tell a different story.

“Virat Kohli is in pain and has a strip on his leg, yet he is still trying his best to be ready to play vs LSG. He is struggling while running and working with the RCB physio on his injury, but he is still trying his best to play. Man, Kohli needs rest for at least one match,” wrote one of them while sharing a video.

In the video, Kohli is apparently explaining the body positions that was causing him pain. He seemingly demonstrated that there was discomfort while turning for a second single.

“He doesn't want to break the streak that he's built since 2017!” replied one fan.

“He will not play today,” declared another fan.

Note: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. LiveMint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

A social media account reported,“Virat Kohli will not play today's match due to injury.”

Multiple news reports indicate that Virat Kohli, as well as Josh Hazlewood, is unlikely to play tonight.

Another social media, meanwhile, shared an update about the injury situation ahead of the RCB vs LSG match.

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“Virat Kohli did a full practice session and he is fully fit to play against Lucknow Super Giants! LSG Coach has confirmed that Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan are match fit and are available for selection!” the user wrote.

“The King will play with an injury. Virat Kohli is all set to play tonight despite carrying an ankle injury,” claimed another social media user.

Contradicting reports puzzle RCB fans. But, they don't have to wait much. It'll be clear within a few hours whether King Kohli will play or not.

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In the high-scoring game at Wankhede Stadium, Virat Kohli did not look at his fluent best. He scored 50 off 38 balls before getting out. The injury could have had an impact.

The IPL's Impact Player rule could work in Kohli's favour. It allows him to rest during fielding phases and focus on batting when required.