Hajj 2026 Rules: Saudi Arabia Warns Of Up To SAR100,000 Fine For Permit Violations

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Saudi Arabia announced penalties for those who violate regulations requiring a Hajj 2026 permit (1447 AH). The Ministry of Interior made the announcement to prepare for the pilgrimage season and ensure the safety of worshippers at the Holy Mosque, enabling them to perform rituals in a secure, easy, and peaceful environment.

The Ministry said that a fine of up to 20,000 Saudi riyal will be imposed on anyone who:

Is caught performing or attempting to perform Hajj without a permit. Is a holder of any type of visit visa who enters or attempts to enter the city of Makkah and the Holy Sites, or remains therein, from the first day of Dhu al-Qi'dah until the end of the fourteenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah.Recommended For You Pakistan gears up for second round of US-Iran talks as 'backchannel communications' continue

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The ministry stated that a fine of up to 100,000 Saudi riyal will be imposed on anyone who applies for a visit visa for a person who performs or attempts to perform Hajj without a permit, or enters or stays in Makkah and the Holy Sites from the first day of Dhu Al Qi'dah (April 19) until the end of the fourteenth day of Dhu Al Hijjah.

The fine will be multiplied according to the number of persons for whom a visit visa of any type was issued, and who performed or attempted to perform Hajj without a permit, or entered or remained in the city of Makkah and the Holy Sites.

Anyone who transports or attempts to transport holders of visit visas to Makkah and the Holy Sites, from the first day of Dhu al-Qi'dah until the end of the fourteenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah, will also be fined the same 100,000 Saudi riyal amount.

A similar fine will be imposed on anyone who shelters or attempts to shelter holders of any type of visit visa in designated accommodations such as hotels, apartments, private residences, shelters, or pilgrim housing sites. This also applies to those who hide them or provide assistance that keeps them in Makkah and the Holy Sites from the first day of Dhu al-Qi'dah until the end of the fourteenth day of Dhu Al Hijjah. Fines will be multiplied according to the number of violators housed, concealed, or assisted.

The authority also said that residents and overstayers found attempting to illegally perform Hajj will be deported to their home countries and barred from re-entering the Kingdom for 10 years.

The competent court will be requested to order the confiscation of any land transport vehicle proven to have been used to transport holders of any type of visit visa to Makkah and the Holy Sites from the first day of Dhu al-Qi'dah until the end of the fourteenth day of Dhu Al Hijjah. This applies to vehicles owned by the transporter or accomplices.

The Ministry affirmed that anyone who faces a penalty can appeal against the decision within a period not exceeding 30 days from the date of being notified of the decision before the competent committee, and to challenge the committee's decision before the Administrative Court within 60 days from the date of being notified of the committee's decision.

It urged citizens, residents, and holders of all types of visas to adhere to the regulations governing Hajj performance, to avoid exposing themselves to penalties, and to report violators by calling (911) in the Makkah region.

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