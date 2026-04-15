'Vaazha 3' First Look Poster Out, Likely To Star All-Women Lead Cast

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Director Vipin Das has shared the first-look poster of the third instalment of Vaazha which is one of the successful franchises of the South cinema industry. The highlight of the third part is that the film is expected to star an all-women lead cast.

Vipin Das who has penned the script for the prior two instalments of the film shared the first look poster of the movie with a tagline "Biopic of Billion Girls." The third instalment is directed by debutant Viswan Sreejith.

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"The Vaazha franchise has grown into something far bigger than we ever imagined. Thanks to all the love you have given us," Vipin Das wrote on Instagram.

We launched Vaazha with the intention of introducing fresh talent to cinema, and we are committed to carrying that legacy forward in all future chapters. This is the only franchise where the door is always open whether you want to write, direct, act, or compose," he added

He added, "While the title and the audience remain our constant pillars, the faces in front of and behind the camera will always represent the next generation of cinema. Driven by your overwhelming response and suggestions, we are thrilled to announce: Vaazha 3: Biopic of a Billion Girls."

The first instalment was titled Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys was released in 2024. It was directed by Anand Menen and written by Vipin Das. The film starred Siju Sunny, Amith Mohan Rajeswari, Joemon Jyothir, Anshid Anu, Anuraj O. B., Saaf, Jagadish, Kottayam Nazeer, Azees Nedumangad and Noby Marcose.

The second instalment was titled Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros was directed by Savin SA and written by Vipin Das. The film starred Hashir H., Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak V., alongside Vijay Babu, Aju Varghese, Bijukuttan, Alphonse Puthren, and Sudheesh in supporting roles. The movie was released in 2026.

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