Passenger Numbers At Zurich Airport Rose In March Despite Iran War
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Flughafen Zürich trotz Iran-Krieg mit mehr Passagieren im März
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Read more: Flughafen Zürich trotz Iran-Krieg mit mehr Passagieren im
In March, 2.47 million passengers travelled through Zurich Airport, according to a press release issued on Tuesday evening. This represents an increase of 4.9% compared to the same month last year.
However, the growth rate has slowed since the outbreak of war in the Middle East. In January (+6.8%) and February (+7.9%), passenger numbers rose more strongly than in March.More More Tourism Trends Geneva Airport faces growing losses from Middle East conflict
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