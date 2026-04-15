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Passenger Numbers At Zurich Airport Rose In March Despite Iran War

Passenger Numbers At Zurich Airport Rose In March Despite Iran War


2026-04-15 04:05:48
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Zurich Airport has continued its upward trajectory despite the war in Iran. Passenger numbers climbed again in March. The shops also made more turnover. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Passenger numbers at Zurich airport rose in March despite Iran war This content was published on April 15, 2026 - 09:17 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Flughafen Zürich trotz Iran-Krieg mit mehr Passagieren im März Original Read more: Flughafen Zürich trotz Iran-Krieg mit mehr Passagieren im

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In March, 2.47 million passengers travelled through Zurich Airport, according to a press release issued on Tuesday evening. This represents an increase of 4.9% compared to the same month last year.

However, the growth rate has slowed since the outbreak of war in the Middle East. In January (+6.8%) and February (+7.9%), passenger numbers rose more strongly than in March.

More More Tourism Trends Geneva Airport faces growing losses from Middle East conflict

This content was published on Mar 25, 2026 Geneva Airport reports a drop in profit in 2025 and growing financial losses due to Middle East unrest and reduced flights.

Read more: Geneva Airport faces growing losses from Middle East con

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