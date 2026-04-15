Passenger Numbers At Zurich Airport Rose In March Despite Iran War

In March, 2.47 million passengers travelled through Zurich Airport, according to a press release issued on Tuesday evening. This represents an increase of 4.9% compared to the same month last year.

However, the growth rate has slowed since the outbreak of war in the Middle East. In January (+6.8%) and February (+7.9%), passenger numbers rose more strongly than in March.

This content was published on Mar 25, 2026 Geneva Airport reports a drop in profit in 2025 and growing financial losses due to Middle East unrest and reduced flights.