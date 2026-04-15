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Italy Reaffirms Focus on National Interest After Trump Remarks on Meloni
(MENAFN) According to reports, Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday that the government will always prioritize and defend the country’s national interests following critical remarks made by US President Donald Trump about Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
Writing on the US social media platform X, Tajani emphasized that Italy remains committed to Western unity and continues to be a strong ally of the United States, while stressing that this partnership is grounded in mutual respect and honesty.
Italy “is and remains a staunch supporter of Western unity and a steadfast ally of the United States,” he said, adding that such cooperation is built on “mutual loyalty, respect, and frankness.”
He also stated that Italy is not afraid to express its views openly.
“We are accustomed to saying what we think because that is what serious people do. Until today, President Trump considered Giorgia Meloni a courageous person,” he said, noting that the Italian leader “never shies away from saying what she thinks.”
He further added that Meloni’s position regarding Pope Leo XIV reflected the views of many Italian citizens, and reaffirmed that the government will consistently act in the national interest.
“And on Pope Leo XIV she said exactly what all of us Italian citizens think. The Prime Minister with the Government defends and will always defend only and solely the interests of Italy,” he added.
According to reports, the statement came after Trump expressed surprise at Meloni’s positions, claiming she was not cooperating on NATO-related matters and discussions involving Iran.
“She doesn't want to help us with NATO, she doesn't want to help us get rid of nuclear weapons. It's very different from what I thought... It is no longer the same person, and Italy will not be the same country,” Trump told an Italian newspaper in an interview.
Writing on the US social media platform X, Tajani emphasized that Italy remains committed to Western unity and continues to be a strong ally of the United States, while stressing that this partnership is grounded in mutual respect and honesty.
Italy “is and remains a staunch supporter of Western unity and a steadfast ally of the United States,” he said, adding that such cooperation is built on “mutual loyalty, respect, and frankness.”
He also stated that Italy is not afraid to express its views openly.
“We are accustomed to saying what we think because that is what serious people do. Until today, President Trump considered Giorgia Meloni a courageous person,” he said, noting that the Italian leader “never shies away from saying what she thinks.”
He further added that Meloni’s position regarding Pope Leo XIV reflected the views of many Italian citizens, and reaffirmed that the government will consistently act in the national interest.
“And on Pope Leo XIV she said exactly what all of us Italian citizens think. The Prime Minister with the Government defends and will always defend only and solely the interests of Italy,” he added.
According to reports, the statement came after Trump expressed surprise at Meloni’s positions, claiming she was not cooperating on NATO-related matters and discussions involving Iran.
“She doesn't want to help us with NATO, she doesn't want to help us get rid of nuclear weapons. It's very different from what I thought... It is no longer the same person, and Italy will not be the same country,” Trump told an Italian newspaper in an interview.
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