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Professional TIG Welding Solutions For The Metallurgy Industry
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Trusted by steel mills and metal processing plants worldwide | 700,000+ welding equipment sets annual production capacity
KEYGREE GROUP CO., LTD. supplies reliable TIG welding solutions to metallurgy plants, steel processing facilities, and industrial fabrication workshops globally - backed by ISO 9001:2015 certification, EN 60974-1 compliance, and 700,000 sets annual production capacity.
We Understand the Welding Needs of the Metallurgy Industry
In the metallurgy sector - processing steel plates, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, and other raw materials - welding requires exceptional stability, weld quality, and endurance for long-duration operations.
KEYGREE provides complete TIG welding solutions for your production line:
✅ TIG Welding Machines - Optimized for carbon steel, alloy steel, stainless steel, nickel-based alloys, and dissimilar metals
✅ Tungsten Electrodes & Filler Wires - High-quality consumables for smooth, clean welds in continuous production
✅ Welding Protection - Professional auto-darkening helmets for operator safety in high-intensity environments
Why Choose KEYGREE TIG Welding Equipment?
1.Stable & Reliable for Continuous Operation
Ideal for boilers, pipelines, hydraulic systems, and other demanding applications
Supports full TIG welding process; NDT pass rate meets design requirements
Stable performance, smooth weld appearance, low spatter rate
Backed by 700,000 units annual production -- proven quality at scale
2.Precise Control for Multiple Materials
Welds stainless steel, alloy steel, heat-resistant steel, and more
Supports hot wire TIG process for improved efficiency and deposition rate
Suitable for thin to medium plates (2-15mm)
3.Complete Solutions – One-Stop Sourcing
We supply not just welding machines, but also:
✔ Tungsten electrodes – Multiple sizes for different materials
✔ Filler wires – Carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steel available
✔ Welding helmets – Auto-darkening, lightweight design to reduce fatigue
✔ Wire feeders – Step feeder for precise speed control
Technical Specifications - KEYGREE TIG Welding Solutions
ParameterSpecificationMetallurgy Application Value
Welding ProcessTIG, Hot Wire TIGSupports high-deposition, high-quality welds on critical components
Applicable MaterialsCarbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steel, nickel alloys, copper, aluminumCovers full metallurgy material range
Thickness Range2–15 mm (depending on material and process)Ideal for pipe, plate, and structural fabrication
Weld QualityNDT pass rate up to 100%Meets boiler, pressure vessel, and pipeline standards
Auxiliary EquipmentWire feeder, tungsten electrodes, filler wire, welding helmet, water cooling systemComplete system - no third-party integration needed
Annual Production700,000 unitsEnsures consistent quality and reliable supply
*Manufactured under ISO 9001:2015. EN 60974-1 compliant. Third-party test reports available upon request.*
Selection Guide for Your Industry Needs
Your RequirementRecommended Configuration
Stainless steel sheet welding (2-4mm)KEYGREE Standard TIG welder + φ1.6/2.0 tungsten electrode + stainless steel filler wire
Alloy steel pipe welding (medium plate)KEYGREE Hot wire TIG welder + automatic wire feeder + water-cooled torch
High-pressure hydraulic pipe (34MPa)Full TIG process + internal argon purge device
High-volume continuous productionKEYGREE Automated welding station + dual operator panels + 5m extension cable
Customer Success Stories
Nickel-Iron Smelting Project – Major Steel Group
Hydraulic piping system: 9,600m total length, approx. 1,800 welds
KEYGREE TIG welding process + internal argon purge device
Result: 50% reduction in argon consumption, project completed 25 days ahead of schedule
Digital Workshop – Leading Boiler Manufacturer
Serpentine tube production line
Materials: Carbon steel, alloy heat-resistant steel, stainless steel
Specifications: ø32-76mm, wall thickness 3-15mm
Result: Digital control achieved, fully traceable quality with KEYGREE equipment
Contact your welding supply chain assistant--KeyGree:
Get your customized welding solution from one of China's largest welding equipment manufacturers:
We offer:
Free welding process consultation
Sample trial welding service
Complete equipment + consumables quotation
Overseas shipping support (FOB/CNF/CIF)
Contact KEYGREE: | Response within 24 hours
*Manufactured under ISO 9001:2015. EN 60974-1 compliant. Specifications subject to change without notice. Third-party test reports available upon request.*
KEYGREE GROUP CO., LTD. supplies reliable TIG welding solutions to metallurgy plants, steel processing facilities, and industrial fabrication workshops globally - backed by ISO 9001:2015 certification, EN 60974-1 compliance, and 700,000 sets annual production capacity.
We Understand the Welding Needs of the Metallurgy Industry
In the metallurgy sector - processing steel plates, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, and other raw materials - welding requires exceptional stability, weld quality, and endurance for long-duration operations.
KEYGREE provides complete TIG welding solutions for your production line:
✅ TIG Welding Machines - Optimized for carbon steel, alloy steel, stainless steel, nickel-based alloys, and dissimilar metals
✅ Tungsten Electrodes & Filler Wires - High-quality consumables for smooth, clean welds in continuous production
✅ Welding Protection - Professional auto-darkening helmets for operator safety in high-intensity environments
Why Choose KEYGREE TIG Welding Equipment?
1.Stable & Reliable for Continuous Operation
Ideal for boilers, pipelines, hydraulic systems, and other demanding applications
Supports full TIG welding process; NDT pass rate meets design requirements
Stable performance, smooth weld appearance, low spatter rate
Backed by 700,000 units annual production -- proven quality at scale
2.Precise Control for Multiple Materials
Welds stainless steel, alloy steel, heat-resistant steel, and more
Supports hot wire TIG process for improved efficiency and deposition rate
Suitable for thin to medium plates (2-15mm)
3.Complete Solutions – One-Stop Sourcing
We supply not just welding machines, but also:
✔ Tungsten electrodes – Multiple sizes for different materials
✔ Filler wires – Carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steel available
✔ Welding helmets – Auto-darkening, lightweight design to reduce fatigue
✔ Wire feeders – Step feeder for precise speed control
Technical Specifications - KEYGREE TIG Welding Solutions
ParameterSpecificationMetallurgy Application Value
Welding ProcessTIG, Hot Wire TIGSupports high-deposition, high-quality welds on critical components
Applicable MaterialsCarbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steel, nickel alloys, copper, aluminumCovers full metallurgy material range
Thickness Range2–15 mm (depending on material and process)Ideal for pipe, plate, and structural fabrication
Weld QualityNDT pass rate up to 100%Meets boiler, pressure vessel, and pipeline standards
Auxiliary EquipmentWire feeder, tungsten electrodes, filler wire, welding helmet, water cooling systemComplete system - no third-party integration needed
Annual Production700,000 unitsEnsures consistent quality and reliable supply
*Manufactured under ISO 9001:2015. EN 60974-1 compliant. Third-party test reports available upon request.*
Selection Guide for Your Industry Needs
Your RequirementRecommended Configuration
Stainless steel sheet welding (2-4mm)KEYGREE Standard TIG welder + φ1.6/2.0 tungsten electrode + stainless steel filler wire
Alloy steel pipe welding (medium plate)KEYGREE Hot wire TIG welder + automatic wire feeder + water-cooled torch
High-pressure hydraulic pipe (34MPa)Full TIG process + internal argon purge device
High-volume continuous productionKEYGREE Automated welding station + dual operator panels + 5m extension cable
Customer Success Stories
Nickel-Iron Smelting Project – Major Steel Group
Hydraulic piping system: 9,600m total length, approx. 1,800 welds
KEYGREE TIG welding process + internal argon purge device
Result: 50% reduction in argon consumption, project completed 25 days ahead of schedule
Digital Workshop – Leading Boiler Manufacturer
Serpentine tube production line
Materials: Carbon steel, alloy heat-resistant steel, stainless steel
Specifications: ø32-76mm, wall thickness 3-15mm
Result: Digital control achieved, fully traceable quality with KEYGREE equipment
Contact your welding supply chain assistant--KeyGree:
Get your customized welding solution from one of China's largest welding equipment manufacturers:
We offer:
Free welding process consultation
Sample trial welding service
Complete equipment + consumables quotation
Overseas shipping support (FOB/CNF/CIF)
Contact KEYGREE: | Response within 24 hours
*Manufactured under ISO 9001:2015. EN 60974-1 compliant. Specifications subject to change without notice. Third-party test reports available upon request.*
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