'Confident That Under Your Leadership, Bihar Will Develop Even More Rapidly': Nitish Kumar To CM Samrat Choudhary

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 15 (IANS) Former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha member Nitish Kumar on Wednesday congratulated Samrat Choudhary after he took oath as the 24th Chief Minister of Bihar.

With the formation of the new government, a new political era has dawned in Bihar. Samrat Choudhary becomes the first BJP leader to take oath as the CM in the state. Alongside him, JD(U) leaders Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Vijendra Prasad Yadav were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers in the newly formed cabinet.

Taking to the social media platform X, Nitish Kumar wrote,“Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Samrat Chaudhary on taking the oath today as the new Chief Minister of Bihar. I am confident that under your leadership, Bihar will develop even more rapidly and join the ranks of the country's most developed states.”

It is noteworthy that Nitish Kumar had tendered his resignation on April 14, marking the end of a long and significant political chapter. After meeting the Governor and formally stepping down, he addressed the people of Bihar through a detailed message on X, reflecting on his tenure and the state's developmental journey.

In his message, Nitish Kumar recalled that the NDA government was first formed in Bihar on November 24, 2005, ushering in an era focused on governance and development.

He emphasised that his government consistently worked for all sections of society -- across caste, class, and religion -- ensuring inclusive growth.

He highlighted progress across key sectors, including education, healthcare, infrastructure, electricity, agriculture, as well as initiatives for women and youth. He further noted that these efforts have been expanded in recent years, with the formulation of the ambitious '7 Nishchay-3' (Seven Resolves-3) programme for the 2025-2030 period.

This roadmap, he said, was designed to accelerate Bihar's development and take it to new heights.

Acknowledging the Centre's support, Nitish Kumar expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that Bihar continues to benefit from strong cooperation in its growth journey. He voiced confidence that the state would soon emerge among the leading states of the country and contribute significantly to national progress.

Concluding his message, Nitish Kumar reiterated that stepping down was a conscious decision. He affirmed that the new government would have his full support and guidance, expressing optimism that Bihar would continue to progress under the new leadership.

Kumar also extended his heartfelt gratitude to the people for their continued trust and support.

This transition marks not just a change in leadership but the beginning of a new phase in Bihar's political and developmental trajectory, with expectations high from the newly formed government.