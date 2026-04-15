Dacoit Box Office Day 5: Adivi Sesh's Film Struggles, Fails To Cross Rs 5 Crore Mark

'Dacoit' shows steady growth at the box office, with Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh starrer picking up pace worldwide. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' builds strong buzz ahead of release.

Director Shenil Dev's film 'Dacoit: A Love Story' has been in theatres for five days now. The movie isn't living up to its initial hype and expectations. It has not even managed to cross the ₹50 crore mark in worldwide collections yet.

On its fifth day, 'Dacoit: A Love Story' managed to collect only ₹5 crore at the box office. The film is currently running in 4,250 shows across the country. So far, its total net collection in India stands at ₹25.50 crore.

Looking at the overall numbers, 'Dacoit' has earned a gross of ₹29.69 crore in India. The film's worldwide collection has reached ₹41.69 crore, with its overseas earnings at just ₹75 lakh. On its fifth day, the movie made ₹75 lakh from its Hindi version and ₹2.25 crore from Telugu.

Here's a look at 'Dacoit's' day-wise performance. The film opened with ₹6.55 crore on its first day. It earned ₹6.85 crore on the second day. On its first Sunday, the movie's business was ₹6.40 crore, but it saw a major drop to ₹2.70 crore on the first Monday.

'Dacoit: A Love Story' is an action-thriller directed by Shenil Dev. The film features a star-studded cast including Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh in the lead, supported by Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zain Mary Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarala. Producers Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang made the film on a budget of ₹75 crore.