Chirag Paswan Backs Samrat Choudhary To Take Nitish Kumar's Work Forward

Paswan Congratulates New CM, Hails Nitish Kumar's Legacy

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Wednesday congratulated Bihar's new Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, saying that the state will touch new heights under his leadership and will take forward the efforts of former CM and veteran leader Nitish Kumar. Speaking to reporters in Patna, Chirag Paswan noted that the leaders in Bihar would miss Nitish Kumar's presence in the state as he moves into a new role as JD(U)'s Rajya Sabha MP.

Paswan said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Samrat Choudhary. He will take my Bihar to the next phase. I believe that Bihar will reach new heights from here under Samrat Choudhary's leadership. Just as Nitish Kumar pulled Bihar out of the 'jungle raj' era and brought it to the stable situation it is in today, undoubtedly under Samrat Choudhary's leadership, our government will carry forward their efforts. We will certainly miss Nitish Kumar's presence and his active role in the state. As he becomes active in central politics, I extend my best wishes to him." The LJP(RV) chief noted that Samrat Choudhary has worked to build consensus with all the alliance partners. "Samrat Choudhary has worked to build consensus with all the alliance partners of the coalition. I believe that this capability is in him. I hope that he will carry forward the works of Nitish Kumar and fulfil the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to build a developed Bihar for a developed India," he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samrat Choudhary took oath as Bihar Chief Minister, succeeding Nitish Kumar, who had served as leader of the state for over a decade before deciding to go to the Rajya Sabha.

Paswan Visits Unwell Uncle Pashupati Paras

Meanwhile, on his uncle and RLJP chief Pashupati Kumar Paras's health, Chirag Paswan said, "I received information about his deteriorating health only yesterday morning. Yesterday, I went to meet him. All political differences are set aside; he is like a father to me, in such circumstances, my heart would never allow me not to go meet him. I pray that he recovers soon." Former Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras has been hospitalised in Patna since Tuesday morning, Chirag Paswan has informed. He visited his uncle in a hospital in Patna to inquire about his health.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)