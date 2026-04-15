Iran Used Chinese Spy Satellite To Track US Military Sites, Suggest Leaked Files

Iran secretly obtained a Chinese-built satellite in late 2024 that helped it monitor United States military bases across the Middle East, according to a report by the Financial Times. The report is based on leaked Iranian military documents and satellite data. The satellite, named TEE-01B, was built and launched by a Chinese company called Earth Eye Co. It was later acquired by Iran's powerful military wing, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), specifically its aerospace division.

How the satellite was used According to the report, Iranian commanders used the satellite to track key US military sites in the region. The satellite captured images before and after missile and drone attacks carried out by Iran or its allied forces. The documents include time-stamped coordinates, satellite images, and orbital tracking details. These suggest that the satellite played a direct role in helping Iran monitor targets during recent tensions in the Middle East.

Surveillance of US bases and key locations The satellite reportedly captured images of several important locations. One of the main sites was Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. The satellite took images on March 13, 14, and 15. On March 14, former US President Donald Trump confirmed that US aircraft at the base had been hit. Reports said five US Air Force refuelling planes were damaged. Other locations monitored included:

Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan

Areas near the US Fifth Fleet naval base in Bahrain

Erbil airport in Iraq

Camp Buehring and Ali Al Salem air bases in Kuwait

Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti

Duqm International Airport in Oman

The satellite also tracked civilian infrastructure such as ports and energy facilities. These included the Khor Fakkan port and the Qidfa power and desalination plant in the United Arab Emirates, along with the Alba aluminium plant in Bahrain.

Role of Chinese ground stations As part of the agreement, Iran was given access to satellite ground stations run by Emposat, a Beijing-based firm. These stations help control satellites and process the data they collect. Emposat operates a global network across Asia, Latin America, and other regions. This access likely allowed Iran to receive satellite images quickly and use them for military planning.

Strong reactions and denials The report has raised serious concerns, especially because China has strong trade ties with Gulf countries and is a major buyer of their oil. The White House did not directly comment on the alleged link between Iran and Chinese companies. However, President Trump warned that China could face“big problems” if it supported Iran with military systems like air defence. In response, the Chinese embassy in Washington rejected the claims. It said it“firmly opposes” what it called speculation and false accusations against China.

If confirmed, this report shows how modern wars are increasingly relying on space technology. Satellites can provide real-time images, making it easier to plan and carry out attacks. The use of a Chinese-built satellite by Iran could also increase tensions in the region. Many Gulf countries are close partners of the United States, and such developments may raise security concerns. Experts say the situation highlights how global technology networks can be used in conflicts, even when they involve commercial companies.