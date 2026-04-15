Tkiyet Um Ali, Oxfam Join Forces To Enhance Food Security

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 15 (Petra) -- Tkiyet Um Ali has entered into a partnership agreement with Oxfam to reinforce ongoing food security efforts through the provision of 4,000 ready-for-distribution food parcels, offered as in-kind donations.The partnership underscores a mutual commitment to addressing urgent humanitarian needs through direct, field-based interventions. It aims to alleviate mounting living pressures on Jordanian and Palestinian households, while strengthening their capacity to meet essential needs with dignity.Distribution activities will be implemented throughout April under a well-defined plan covering several governorates across the Kingdom. The initiative ensures timely delivery of food parcels to eligible beneficiaries through Tkiyet Um Ali's network of local partner associations, with a particular emphasis on reaching the most vulnerable populations.Samer Balkar, Director General of Tkiyet Um Ali, stated that the collaboration reflects the importance of coordinated humanitarian action. He noted that the partnership enhances the organization's ability to systematically and efficiently reach those most in need, reaffirming its commitment to evidence-based interventions that generate meaningful and lasting impact at the community level.As part of the initiative, Oxfam's team will take part in the distribution process, reinforcing a collaborative model that goes beyond aid provision to include active field engagement. This approach helps foster trust and strengthen connections with beneficiary communities.The initiative serves as a model for effective cooperation, combining operational efficiency with strong field presence to ensure assistance reaches those in need promptly and effectively, while maintaining a clear focus on tangible community impact, particularly in supporting the resilience of families facing growing economic and humanitarian challenges.Dimitri Medlev, Oxfam's Country Director in Jordan, emphasized that the partnership reflects Oxfam's ongoing commitment to enhancing food security and reaching the most vulnerable groups. He added that the collaboration with Tkiyet Um Ali helps ensure that assistance is delivered in a timely, effective, and dignified manner, addressing urgent needs while strengthening community resilience.These efforts contribute to short-term food security improvements and support longer-term household stability, enabling families to better cope with recurring crises through dependable and sustained assistance.Tkiyet Um Ali continues to implement its long-term food support programs, reaching thousands of families each month through carefully planned interventions grounded in needs assessments, thereby advancing food security and promoting social stability.