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Green Gold Animation Partners With Indo Nissin Foods To Bring The Chhota Bheem Franchise Into India's Instant Noodles Category
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, April 15, 2026: Green Gold Animation Pvt. Ltd., creator of India's most loved homegrown children's character Chhota Bheem, has partnered with Indo Nissin Foods Private Limited for the launch of“Nissin Chhota Bheem Masala Noodles”, marking a significant brand extension into the high-frequency FMCG space.
The collaboration brings together two strong consumer brands - Chhota Bheem, a character that has built deep emotional equity with Indian families over two decades, and Nissin, a household name in the instant noodles category. The partnership reflects Green Gold Animation's long-term strategy of expanding its intellectual properties into everyday consumer categories that are trusted, accessible and family-oriented.
The newly launched variant features a mild, kid-friendly masala flavour tailored for young consumers, while adhering to the quality and safety standards associated with the Nissin brand. Each pack also carries a QR code that unlocks access to the“Nissin Funtastic Playzone”, an interactive digital platform where children can access up to 15 Chhota Bheem-themed mobile games. The games are designed to offer short, engaging and responsible play experiences for children while extending the Chhota Bheem universe beyond the screen.
India's instant noodles market across retail channels is estimated to be valued at nearly ₹10,000 crore in 2025, registering close to 10 percent year-on-year growth. Within the category, products positioned in the highly affordable price segment continue to dominate, accounting for nearly 85 percent of the total market. The new Chhota Bheem variant enters this large and competitive segment with a focus on strengthening the brand's appeal among young consumers and family households. Designed as a convenient and enjoyable snacking option for children, the product will be available across general trade and modern retail outlets nationwide.
For Green Gold Animation, this collaboration is a strategic step in strengthening Chhota Bheem's presence beyond screen-based entertainment. Over the years, the studio has steadily built the franchise across television, theatrical films, digital content, branded stores and licensed merchandise. Entry into the packaged food segment represents a deeper integration of the brand into daily family consumption habits - a key pillar in the company's vision to transform Indian characters into enduring, multi-format brands with sustained relevance.
Mr. Rajiv Chilaka, Founder & CEO, Green Gold Animation, said“Our collaboration with Indo Nissin Foods is a meaningful step in expanding the Chhota Bheem universe into everyday consumer spaces. Nissin is a brand that has built strong trust with families across India, and this partnership allows us to bring our characters closer to children in a natural and engaging way. By combining Nissin's product strength and retail reach with our storytelling expertise, we are creating an experience that goes beyond the screen while strengthening the long-term value of the Chhota Bheem franchise.”
For Nissin, the association adds a culturally rooted and widely recognised children's character to its portfolio, strengthening its connect with young consumers while differentiating its offering in a competitive category.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Daisuke Okabayashi, Chief Marketing Officer, Indo Nissin Foods, said,“With the launch of 'Nissin Chhota Bheem Masala Noodles', we are uniting the incredible appeal of 'Chhota Bheem' with the great taste and trust of Nissin for kids. Along with the accessible price point, the addition of the 'Nissin Funtastic Playzone' further elevates the experience through engaging and responsible play that kids can truly enjoy.”
The packaging prominently features Chhota Bheem, strengthening shelf visibility and emotional resonance among children. The product will be available across general trade and modern retail outlets nationwide.
About Green Gold:
Green Gold Animation is a leading Indian animation studio, founded in 2001 by Rajiv Chilaka, known for creating original animated content for children, including popular characters like Chhota Bheem and Mighty Raju. The Hyderabad-based company has expanded beyond traditional animation into multiple business verticals such as movie production and distribution, digital content (apps and games), and branded stores and events. Green Gold Animation also has global offices and aims to reach a worldwide audience with its culturally relevant Indian animation.
About Indo Nissin Foods:
Indo Nissin Foods Private Limited, a subsidiary of Nissin Foods Holdings Co., Ltd., Japan, was set up in 1991 and has launched some of the most beloved brands in this category; Top Ramen, Cup Noodles and Geki Korean Noodles. It also entered into distribution partnerships with leading international and local consumer packaged goods brands and does contract manufacturing of noodles for many modern trade retailers for their private labels. With over 36 years of presence in India, the organisation has built a strong foundation of sustained research, uncompromising quality standards and continuous flavour innovation.
The collaboration brings together two strong consumer brands - Chhota Bheem, a character that has built deep emotional equity with Indian families over two decades, and Nissin, a household name in the instant noodles category. The partnership reflects Green Gold Animation's long-term strategy of expanding its intellectual properties into everyday consumer categories that are trusted, accessible and family-oriented.
The newly launched variant features a mild, kid-friendly masala flavour tailored for young consumers, while adhering to the quality and safety standards associated with the Nissin brand. Each pack also carries a QR code that unlocks access to the“Nissin Funtastic Playzone”, an interactive digital platform where children can access up to 15 Chhota Bheem-themed mobile games. The games are designed to offer short, engaging and responsible play experiences for children while extending the Chhota Bheem universe beyond the screen.
India's instant noodles market across retail channels is estimated to be valued at nearly ₹10,000 crore in 2025, registering close to 10 percent year-on-year growth. Within the category, products positioned in the highly affordable price segment continue to dominate, accounting for nearly 85 percent of the total market. The new Chhota Bheem variant enters this large and competitive segment with a focus on strengthening the brand's appeal among young consumers and family households. Designed as a convenient and enjoyable snacking option for children, the product will be available across general trade and modern retail outlets nationwide.
For Green Gold Animation, this collaboration is a strategic step in strengthening Chhota Bheem's presence beyond screen-based entertainment. Over the years, the studio has steadily built the franchise across television, theatrical films, digital content, branded stores and licensed merchandise. Entry into the packaged food segment represents a deeper integration of the brand into daily family consumption habits - a key pillar in the company's vision to transform Indian characters into enduring, multi-format brands with sustained relevance.
Mr. Rajiv Chilaka, Founder & CEO, Green Gold Animation, said“Our collaboration with Indo Nissin Foods is a meaningful step in expanding the Chhota Bheem universe into everyday consumer spaces. Nissin is a brand that has built strong trust with families across India, and this partnership allows us to bring our characters closer to children in a natural and engaging way. By combining Nissin's product strength and retail reach with our storytelling expertise, we are creating an experience that goes beyond the screen while strengthening the long-term value of the Chhota Bheem franchise.”
For Nissin, the association adds a culturally rooted and widely recognised children's character to its portfolio, strengthening its connect with young consumers while differentiating its offering in a competitive category.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Daisuke Okabayashi, Chief Marketing Officer, Indo Nissin Foods, said,“With the launch of 'Nissin Chhota Bheem Masala Noodles', we are uniting the incredible appeal of 'Chhota Bheem' with the great taste and trust of Nissin for kids. Along with the accessible price point, the addition of the 'Nissin Funtastic Playzone' further elevates the experience through engaging and responsible play that kids can truly enjoy.”
The packaging prominently features Chhota Bheem, strengthening shelf visibility and emotional resonance among children. The product will be available across general trade and modern retail outlets nationwide.
About Green Gold:
Green Gold Animation is a leading Indian animation studio, founded in 2001 by Rajiv Chilaka, known for creating original animated content for children, including popular characters like Chhota Bheem and Mighty Raju. The Hyderabad-based company has expanded beyond traditional animation into multiple business verticals such as movie production and distribution, digital content (apps and games), and branded stores and events. Green Gold Animation also has global offices and aims to reach a worldwide audience with its culturally relevant Indian animation.
About Indo Nissin Foods:
Indo Nissin Foods Private Limited, a subsidiary of Nissin Foods Holdings Co., Ltd., Japan, was set up in 1991 and has launched some of the most beloved brands in this category; Top Ramen, Cup Noodles and Geki Korean Noodles. It also entered into distribution partnerships with leading international and local consumer packaged goods brands and does contract manufacturing of noodles for many modern trade retailers for their private labels. With over 36 years of presence in India, the organisation has built a strong foundation of sustained research, uncompromising quality standards and continuous flavour innovation.
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