Longines Global Champions Tour Expands Partnership With Years Of Culture

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) has announced the expansion of its partnership with Qatar's Years of Culture initiative, deepening the connection between world-class sport and international cultural exchange across three landmark destinations in the 2026 season: Mexico City, Cairo, and Rabat.

The expanded collaboration builds on the success of the partnership first launched in Rabat in 2024 as part of the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture, and now enters a new phase with a stronger international footprint.

A key highlight of the 2026 partnership will be Mexico City, where the Longines Global Champions Tour returns to the iconic Campo Marte from April 16 to 19. Set against the backdrop of Chapultepec Park, Campo Marte has become one of the most atmospheric stops on the global equestrian calendar, known for its passionate crowds, lively Mexican spirit, and unique blend of elite sport and cultural celebration.

Representing the Doha Falcons GCL team this week in Mexico City is a dynamic trio combining experience and rising talent, with Jessica Mendoza, Sanne Thijssen, and Nathan Budd set to take on the iconic Campo Marte arena. With a strong blend of consistency and competitive edge, the Doha Falcons will be ones to watch as they aim to make their mark in front of the passionate Mexican crowd at the second stage of the season.

The Mexico City event will form a key moment within the Qatar Canada and Mexico 2026 Year of Culture, using equestrian sport as a platform for people-to-people exchange and cross-cultural storytelling. The partnership will spotlight Mexico's deep equestrian heritage, creative energy, and global cultural influence, while further strengthening ties between Qatar and Mexico through shared experiences.

Years of Culture Adviser on Latin America H E Mohammed Al Kuwari, said,“The expansion of this partnership reflects the spirit at the heart of Years of Culture, building lasting connections between nations through shared experiences and culture, which is more important now than ever. Mexico City is a particularly important chapter in this journey, bringing together sport, culture, and community in one of the world's most dynamic capitals.”

President and Founder of the Longines Global Champions Tour Jan Tops said,“Announcing this expanded partnership as we arrive in Mexico City marks an exciting moment in our 2026 season. Following the success of Rabat, we are proud to grow our collaboration with Years of Culture across multiple global destinations, bringing together world-class sport and cultural exchange in a way that truly resonates with our global audience. Celebrating the unique blend of top sport, culture, and global connection is what defines the Longines Global Champions Tour so the partnership with Years of Culture is a natural fit.”

The partnership will also return to Rabat, where the initial collaboration set a new benchmark for integrating cultural diplomacy within elite equestrian sport. In Cairo, one of the most anticipated new destinations on the tour's 2026 calendar, Years of Culture will further amplify the event's global significance, showcasing Egypt's deep history and cultural legacy on an international stage.