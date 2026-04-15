Texas Attorney General Launches Probe Into Athletic Apparel Company Over Possible PFAS Presence

MENAFN - IANS) Texas, April 15 (IANS) Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an investigation into Canadian athletic apparel company Lululemon over whether its products contain Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly known as "forever chemicals."

Paxton has issued a Civil Investigative Demand to the company's US subsidiary, as part of a probe into whether the company has misled consumers about the safety, quality and health impacts of its products, according to a statement released by his office on Monday.

The investigation will examine whether Lululemon's athletic apparel contains PFAS that health-conscious consumers would not expect based on the brand's marketing as a wellness- and sustainability-focused company.

The attorney general's office will also review the company's Restricted Substances List, testing protocols and supply chain practices to assess whether its products comply with its stated safety standards, reports Xinhua news agency.

Lululemon said in a statement that it does not use PFAS in its products and has phased out the substances in fiscal year 2023, noting that they had previously been used in a small portion of water-repellent products.

The company said its products meet or exceed global regulatory, safety and quality standards, and that it requires vendors to conduct regular third-party testing for restricted substances, including PFAS, to ensure ongoing compliance.

Lululemon also said it is aware of the inquiry and is cooperating by providing the requested documentation.

PFAS are a group of over 14,000 synthetic chemicals that have been used in industry and consumer products, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Studies suggest that exposure to some PFAS might result in harmful health outcomes, including cancer, increased cholesterol levels and immune system effects.