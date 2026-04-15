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Ships Keep Moving Through Strait of Hormuz Despite Blockade Measures
(MENAFN) Maritime traffic has continued moving through the Strait of Hormuz even after US naval forces implemented a blockade linked to Iranian restrictions on the key waterway, according to reports.
Since the operation began on Monday afternoon local time, multiple vessels have still passed through the strait in both directions, with ships entering and exiting the Gulf despite heightened tensions.
According to reported maritime tracking data, dozens of vessels have transited the area during the period, while a number of ships have remained in or near the strait.
Among the vessels observed were several tankers and cargo ships, including ships flagged under different countries, with some reportedly subject to international sanctions.
Large numbers of vessels are also reportedly waiting on either side of the strait, reflecting congestion and uncertainty surrounding safe passage through the strategic route.
Maritime tracking sources further indicated that even vessels under sanctions have continued to move through the waterway, according to reports.
The US naval presence is reported to be enforcing the blockade along a defined maritime corridor, while shipping traffic remains heavy in the surrounding region.
Some monitoring groups also suggested that certain ships may be using altered or misleading identification signals to obscure their movements, according to reports.
Since the operation began on Monday afternoon local time, multiple vessels have still passed through the strait in both directions, with ships entering and exiting the Gulf despite heightened tensions.
According to reported maritime tracking data, dozens of vessels have transited the area during the period, while a number of ships have remained in or near the strait.
Among the vessels observed were several tankers and cargo ships, including ships flagged under different countries, with some reportedly subject to international sanctions.
Large numbers of vessels are also reportedly waiting on either side of the strait, reflecting congestion and uncertainty surrounding safe passage through the strategic route.
Maritime tracking sources further indicated that even vessels under sanctions have continued to move through the waterway, according to reports.
The US naval presence is reported to be enforcing the blockade along a defined maritime corridor, while shipping traffic remains heavy in the surrounding region.
Some monitoring groups also suggested that certain ships may be using altered or misleading identification signals to obscure their movements, according to reports.
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