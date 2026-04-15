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Canada’s Liberals Secure Majority After By-Election Victories
(MENAFN) Canada’s governing Liberal Party has secured a majority in parliament after winning all three by-elections held on Monday, according to reports.
The results give Prime Minister Mark Carney’s party control of 174 of the 343 seats in the House of Commons, strengthening its ability to advance legislation without relying on opposition support, as stated by reports citing a national broadcaster.
With the new majority, the government is expected to have greater political stability and the ability to remain in power until 2029 without the need to call a federal election.
The party has also recently expanded its representation following defections from opposition lawmakers, including members of the Conservative Party and the New Democratic Party.
According to reports, this is the first time in Canadian political history that a governing majority has been achieved through a combination of by-election victories and floor crossings.
The result represents a significant turnaround for the Liberals, who were previously projected to lose power amid declining public support for former leader Justin Trudeau, who resigned after nearly a decade in office.
Shifts in voter sentiment, partly influenced by tensions with US President Donald Trump, are believed to have contributed to the Conservatives losing momentum.
In a statement, the prime minister welcomed the outcome and said voters “have placed their trust in our new government's plan,” according to reports.
The results give Prime Minister Mark Carney’s party control of 174 of the 343 seats in the House of Commons, strengthening its ability to advance legislation without relying on opposition support, as stated by reports citing a national broadcaster.
With the new majority, the government is expected to have greater political stability and the ability to remain in power until 2029 without the need to call a federal election.
The party has also recently expanded its representation following defections from opposition lawmakers, including members of the Conservative Party and the New Democratic Party.
According to reports, this is the first time in Canadian political history that a governing majority has been achieved through a combination of by-election victories and floor crossings.
The result represents a significant turnaround for the Liberals, who were previously projected to lose power amid declining public support for former leader Justin Trudeau, who resigned after nearly a decade in office.
Shifts in voter sentiment, partly influenced by tensions with US President Donald Trump, are believed to have contributed to the Conservatives losing momentum.
In a statement, the prime minister welcomed the outcome and said voters “have placed their trust in our new government's plan,” according to reports.
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