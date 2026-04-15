NBO Renews Partnership With INJAZ Oman To Continue Delivering Financial Literacy Programmes

The National Bank of Oman continues its collaboration with INJAZ Oman to deliver the More Than Money Programme, the Company Programme, and the Competition, reinforcing its commitment to empowering young people across the Sultanate.

Building on the strong foundation established in previous years, the partnership supports the delivery of structured financial literacy and entrepreneurship programmes to school students, in alignment with the Ministry of Education's academic guidelines.

The More Than Money Programme introduces students to essential financial concepts, helping them develop responsible money management skills and informed decision-making abilities. The Company Programme and Competition engage older students in practical entrepreneurship, guiding them through business planning and the management of student-led ventures.

Through this ongoing collaboration, NBO supports national efforts to prepare youth for future opportunities, bridge the gap between academic education and real-world application, and contribute to Oman's long-term economic development.

This initiative reflects NBO's broader strategy to promote financial inclusion and invest in community-focused programmes that build knowledge, confidence, and capability among the next generation.

For more information on NBO's educational initiatives, community programmes, or banking services, visit , call the NBO Call Centre at 24770000, or access services through the NBO app.