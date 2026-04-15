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Israel Refuses Ceasefire Ahead of Washington Talks with Lebanon
(MENAFN) Israel has reportedly dismissed the idea of a ceasefire during preliminary discussions ahead of scheduled talks with Lebanon in Washington, according to reports.
An Israeli newspaper cited sources claiming that the prime minister views the upcoming negotiations as a tactical move aimed at delaying without halting military operations, while still maintaining a cooperative stance toward the United States and its president.
The same sources reportedly expressed doubt that meaningful progress could be achieved in the planned meeting.
Since early March, Israel has expanded its military operations in Lebanon, resulting in 2,089 deaths and 6,762 injuries, according to reports.
The US State Department confirmed that the talks are set to take place Tuesday evening at its headquarters in Washington, bringing together diplomatic representatives from Israel and Lebanon, along with senior US officials.
Lebanon has been seeking assurances for a ceasefire as part of the discussions, which have faced criticism from Hezbollah, according to reports.
An Israeli newspaper cited sources claiming that the prime minister views the upcoming negotiations as a tactical move aimed at delaying without halting military operations, while still maintaining a cooperative stance toward the United States and its president.
The same sources reportedly expressed doubt that meaningful progress could be achieved in the planned meeting.
Since early March, Israel has expanded its military operations in Lebanon, resulting in 2,089 deaths and 6,762 injuries, according to reports.
The US State Department confirmed that the talks are set to take place Tuesday evening at its headquarters in Washington, bringing together diplomatic representatives from Israel and Lebanon, along with senior US officials.
Lebanon has been seeking assurances for a ceasefire as part of the discussions, which have faced criticism from Hezbollah, according to reports.
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