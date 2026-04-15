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Ukraine Presses EU for Financial Support to Boost Security, Stability
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s foreign minister emphasized the urgency of unlocking a massive €90 billion ($106 billion) financial package from the European Union, highlighting its role in sustaining assistance for Kyiv and reinforcing Europe’s defenses against Russia, as reported.
In a statement shared on social media after a phone conversation with the EU’s top foreign policy official, he said, “I stressed the importance of unblocking €90 billion loan to ensure continued support for Ukraine and protection of Europe from the Russian threat.”
He described the discussion as “very good,” noting that both sides reviewed key European priorities and the need to “maintain unity and momentum” in pushing forward decisions aimed at strengthening their “common security and resilience.”
The Ukrainian diplomat also noted that the conversation covered the outcome of Hungary’s recent parliamentary elections, with both sides considering how the results could influence Europe’s overall strength.
“On the Middle East, we agreed on the importance of coordinated international efforts to ensure stability in the region. We also underscored the need to protect civilians and prevent further escalation,” he added.
According to reports, European Union leaders approved the €90 billion loan package during a summit held in December after prolonged and complex negotiations, with the funds intended to support Ukraine across 2026 and 2027.
In a statement shared on social media after a phone conversation with the EU’s top foreign policy official, he said, “I stressed the importance of unblocking €90 billion loan to ensure continued support for Ukraine and protection of Europe from the Russian threat.”
He described the discussion as “very good,” noting that both sides reviewed key European priorities and the need to “maintain unity and momentum” in pushing forward decisions aimed at strengthening their “common security and resilience.”
The Ukrainian diplomat also noted that the conversation covered the outcome of Hungary’s recent parliamentary elections, with both sides considering how the results could influence Europe’s overall strength.
“On the Middle East, we agreed on the importance of coordinated international efforts to ensure stability in the region. We also underscored the need to protect civilians and prevent further escalation,” he added.
According to reports, European Union leaders approved the €90 billion loan package during a summit held in December after prolonged and complex negotiations, with the funds intended to support Ukraine across 2026 and 2027.
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