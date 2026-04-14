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Bird, Boralex, Celestica Announce News, Hit 52-Week Highs
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Bird Construction Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $48.00. Bird Construction will release its 2026 first quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 13.
Boralex Inc. Class A Shares (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $36.77. Earlier this month, Boralex and Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation announced the closing of a $202 million financing for the Oxford Battery Energy Storage Project, located in the Township of South-West Oxford, Oxford County, Ontario.
Celestica Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $523.41. Celestica will release its first quarter 2026 financial results after market close on Monday, April 27, and will host a conference call at 8:00am ET on Tuesday, April 28.
Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $144.71. CIBC will hold its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, April 16.
First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 34 cents. Last week, First Atlantic announced that drilling has commenced at the Alloy Max Zone, a new large-scale awaruite (Ni3Fe) nickel-cobalt alloy discovery located seven kilometers (km) north of the RPM Zone.
Fredonia Mining Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 75 cents. Fredonia announced Tuesday continued technical advancement at its flagship El Dorado–Monserrat gold project in the Deseado Massif, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina, including progress toward its maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment.
G2 Goldfields Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $12.22. Last week, G Mining Ventures announced plans to acquire G2 Goldfields in an estimated US$2.13-billion all-stock transaction, moving to consolidate two adjacent projects in Guyana to create one of the largest and lowest-cost gold-mining hubs in the Americas.
IGM Financial Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $71.78. Last week, IGM reported total assets under management and advisement of $314.0 billion at March 31, 2026, up 14.2% from $275.0 billion at March 31, 2025. Total consolidated net inflows were $1.3 billion during March 2026.
Life & Banc Split Corp. Class A Shares (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $13.46. Life & Banc Split last week announced its intention to complete a stock split of its class A shares due to the Fund's strong performance.
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Trust Units MI) Hit a new 52-Week High of $17.70. Minto announced last week that it will release its 2026 first quarter financial results after market close on Monday, May 11.
Metalsource Mining Inc (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.86. Naughty Ventures Tuesday highlighted the recent drill results announced by Metalsource Mining in which the Company currently holds 3.4 million shares. Metalsource has reported encouraging initial drill results from its North Carolina polymetallic project, including a high-grade intercept of 48.04 grams per tonne gold equivalent over 12.62 metres.
Mullen Group Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $18.33. Mullen Group intends to release its 2026 First-Quarter earnings results on Thursday, April 23.
National Bank (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $199.77. National Bank Investments Inc. announced today portfolio management and investment strategies changes for certain NBI Funds, the reduction of management and administration fees for certain NBI Funds, the change to the name of the NBI Active International Equity Fund, and a change to the management fee reduction plan for high net worth investors.
Nevgold Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.11. Tuesday, NevGold announced positive, consistent antimony and gold sonic drill results from the historic gold leach pads at its Limousine Butte Project in Nevada.
NFI Group Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $20.58. NFI Group announced last week that the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System has exercised an option to purchase an additional 50 forty-foot and 23 sixty-foot Xcelsior® compressed natural gas heavy-duty transit buses.
Boralex Inc. Class A Shares (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $36.77. Earlier this month, Boralex and Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation announced the closing of a $202 million financing for the Oxford Battery Energy Storage Project, located in the Township of South-West Oxford, Oxford County, Ontario.
Celestica Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $523.41. Celestica will release its first quarter 2026 financial results after market close on Monday, April 27, and will host a conference call at 8:00am ET on Tuesday, April 28.
Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $144.71. CIBC will hold its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, April 16.
First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 34 cents. Last week, First Atlantic announced that drilling has commenced at the Alloy Max Zone, a new large-scale awaruite (Ni3Fe) nickel-cobalt alloy discovery located seven kilometers (km) north of the RPM Zone.
Fredonia Mining Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 75 cents. Fredonia announced Tuesday continued technical advancement at its flagship El Dorado–Monserrat gold project in the Deseado Massif, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina, including progress toward its maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment.
G2 Goldfields Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $12.22. Last week, G Mining Ventures announced plans to acquire G2 Goldfields in an estimated US$2.13-billion all-stock transaction, moving to consolidate two adjacent projects in Guyana to create one of the largest and lowest-cost gold-mining hubs in the Americas.
IGM Financial Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $71.78. Last week, IGM reported total assets under management and advisement of $314.0 billion at March 31, 2026, up 14.2% from $275.0 billion at March 31, 2025. Total consolidated net inflows were $1.3 billion during March 2026.
Life & Banc Split Corp. Class A Shares (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $13.46. Life & Banc Split last week announced its intention to complete a stock split of its class A shares due to the Fund's strong performance.
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Trust Units MI) Hit a new 52-Week High of $17.70. Minto announced last week that it will release its 2026 first quarter financial results after market close on Monday, May 11.
Metalsource Mining Inc (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.86. Naughty Ventures Tuesday highlighted the recent drill results announced by Metalsource Mining in which the Company currently holds 3.4 million shares. Metalsource has reported encouraging initial drill results from its North Carolina polymetallic project, including a high-grade intercept of 48.04 grams per tonne gold equivalent over 12.62 metres.
Mullen Group Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $18.33. Mullen Group intends to release its 2026 First-Quarter earnings results on Thursday, April 23.
National Bank (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $199.77. National Bank Investments Inc. announced today portfolio management and investment strategies changes for certain NBI Funds, the reduction of management and administration fees for certain NBI Funds, the change to the name of the NBI Active International Equity Fund, and a change to the management fee reduction plan for high net worth investors.
Nevgold Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.11. Tuesday, NevGold announced positive, consistent antimony and gold sonic drill results from the historic gold leach pads at its Limousine Butte Project in Nevada.
NFI Group Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $20.58. NFI Group announced last week that the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System has exercised an option to purchase an additional 50 forty-foot and 23 sixty-foot Xcelsior® compressed natural gas heavy-duty transit buses.
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