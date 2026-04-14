Perspective: Health Misinformation Has A Playbook. Public Health Needs One Too.

MENAFN - PRovoke) In March 2026, a cluster of Meningitis B cases emerged among students in Canterbury, Kent, resulting in the deaths of two young people. A public health emergency, it was handled with speed, clarity, and clinical professionalism by the NHS and UKHSA. From the deployment of vaccines, engagement with schools and universities, and the rapid rollout of prophylactic antibiotics to close contacts, the facts were communicated at speed.Inevitably, and almost immediately, the lies began.According to NewsGuard's monitoring of the outbreakThe meningitis outbreak was a simulation connected to Exercise Pegasus, the UK government's pandemic preparedness exercise from late 2025.The government was about to impose lockdowns.The MenB vaccine itself was causing the deaths.And, perhaps most insidiously: meningitis isn't contagious, so there's absolutely nothing to worry about.None of this was true. Full Fact, the UK fact-checking charity, quickly debunked the Exercise Pegasus conspiracy.

However, here is the uncomfortable truth: these lies didn't need to be new to be effective. They just needed to be fast.



A recycled playbook: why the same narratives consistently work



Unsurprisingly, when I read the NewsGuard analysis what stuck with me most wasn't the specific claims - it was how structurally familiar they were. They mapped directly onto what my team at The Misinformation Cell (Lynn's misinformation service) documented during our mpox research in 2022, when we tracked how conspiracy narratives spread across platforms during that outbreak: simulation conspiracies, lockdown fear narratives, vaccine-blame frameworks, and paradoxical reassurance messaging designed to suppress protective behaviour.



A coincidence? Certainly not



Health misinformation ecosystems operate on templates that work. Across our research, we consistently identify a range of actor types - from opportunistic amplifiers monetising crisis engagement, to ideologically motivated actors with established anti-establishment or anti-vaccine worldviews, to the fringe-to-mainstream relay accounts that translate extremist content into shareable mainstream formats. Often what unites them, regardless of motivation, is their convergence on the same four narrative arcs: challenge the origin (it's planned or manufactured), escalate the threat (lockdowns are coming), undermine the intervention (the vaccine is the real danger), and neutralise the urgency (it's not actually serious).



These narrative arcs are not new. They are recycled and deeply embedded within the health misinformation architecture. They are rigorously tested, proven to be effective at causing uncertainty, hesitance, and reactance, making them easy to deploy with small surface-level modifications for each new crisis.



The reason they keep working comes down to behavioural science. We know from the dual-process literature that in conditions of fear, uncertainty and information overload, people default to heuristic processing rather than analytical reasoning. A 2024 meta-analysis published in Journalism & Mass Communication Quarterly found that anxiety exerted the strongest effect on misinformation sharing - stronger than endorsement cues or confirmation bias. The availability heuristic compounds this: dramatic, emotionally salient claims about lockdowns or vaccine deaths feel more memorable and "real" than the quieter truth that a bacterial outbreak has been successfully contained. Intentionality bias plays a role - that is, when something frightening happens, our brains instinctively seek human agency behind it. And before you know it, a pandemic preparedness exercise becomes "proof" of planning; proximity becomes causation.



What misinformation architects understand, and what public health communicators are still learning, is that we are not competing in an environment of facts. We are competing in an environment where emotion, beliefs, and identities are far more compelling than facts themselves.



From a fringe problem to a feed problem

In our 2022 mpox research, we mapped how conspiracy narratives that began in fringe spaces - anonymous forums, Telegram channels, low-follower accounts - made their way into mainstream social media feeds within 48 to 72 hours of a new development. The mechanism was not simply organic virality. These narratives were amplified by "disinfluencers" - a term created by disinformation researcher Marc Owen Jones. Disinfluencers serve as transmission vectors between fringe ecosystems and general audiences, translating extremist or conspiracy-laden framings into content that feels credible and shareable to people who would never visit a fringe platform.



This pattern is well-documented in the wider research literature. A 2024 scoping review in JMIR noted that anti-vaccine communities on Facebook deliberately linked to external platforms such as Rumble, Gab, and Telegram in order to circumvent content moderation, creating a cross-platform relay system that is structurally difficult to disrupt. Analysis of amplification dynamics has found that even well-intentioned debunking efforts can backfire, increasing engagement with false claims and exposing them to new audiences.



For the meningitis outbreak, the Exercise Pegasus narrative followed this pattern. What began within conspiratorial communities was soon picked up by mid-tier amplifier accounts, and spread widely enough to warrant a formal debunk from Full Fact within days. Critically, we must remember Exercise Pegasus was real. It was a genuine, responsible piece of government preparedness planning, and it is that factual anchor that made it useful to misinformation actors.



This is one of the most underappreciated dynamics in health misinformation: the most dangerous false narratives are rarely pure fabrication. They are adjacent to something true.



The platform accountability gap



The regulatory landscape around health misinformation online has evolved but platforms have not yet been held to the standard that the public health stakes demand.



UK communications regulator Ofcom has built the regulatory architecture with genuine seriousness and rigour, including an advisory committee on disinformation and misinformation that is bringing together cross-sector expertise. The question of whether platforms are meeting the spirit as well as the letter of their obligations is where the accountability challenge lies. Platforms have demonstrated, repeatedly, that without enforceable requirements they will not consistently prioritise health misinformation as a category of harm. This creates a disproportionate burden on public health communicators, NHS trusts, and crisis communication teams who are expected to out-communicate ecosystems that they have neither the scale nor the tools to match.



Better frames, not better facts



Strategic communications response to misinformation has for too long been organised around a simple premise: give people accurate information and individuals will correct any false beliefs that they hold. The research says otherwise, and practice confirms it.



Before we deliver the message, we need to better understand our audience's belief systems. What do the target communities already believe, and why? What social identities, institutional trust histories, and prior experiences shape how they receive communications? What emotional drivers - fear, distrust, group belonging, perceived threat to autonomy - are the misinformation narratives actively mobilising? Without answers to these questions, messaging designed with the best of intentions could land on the wrong terrain.



Work in public health comms? Three quick takeaways



1. Build your narrative intelligence infrastructure now



By the time a misinformation narrative is trending, as communicators we are already on the back foot. Early warning systems - monitoring fringe platforms, mapping disinfluencer networks, tracking cross-platform relay patterns, identifying manipulation patterns - need to be operational in peacetime. Know your threat landscape.



2. Prebunk, don't just debunk



Debunking has its place, but evidence consistently shows that prebunking - warning audiences in advance about the techniques misinformation actors will use - is more effective and more durable. Caution: prebunking is a sophisticated counter-misinformation technique. If applied without the relevant diagnostic frameworks and support, it may backfire.



3. Test your messaging with experimental rigour



Behaviourally informed testing, embedded within communications programmes, provides the evidential confidence about what works and what doesn't - essential when combatting misinformation during crises. At Lynn, we use complementary lab and field trial methodologies: controlled experimental conditions that allow us to isolate the effect of specific message variables, alongside real-world field deployment that tests how messages perform in the actual information environments audiences navigate. This combined approach consistently protects communications outcomes and organisational reputation, creating resilient programmes and resilient communities.



The next outbreak is around the corner. With it will come sophisticated misinformation campaigns, designed on tried and tested playbooks. The only question is whether public health communications, as a practice, will be ready.



Shayoni Lynn is the founder of UK-based agency Lynn, a behavioural science-led communications firm named PRovoke Media's EMEA digital consultancy of the year that also operates the Misinformation Cell focused on countering disinformation.

Note: This article reflects the views of the author and is published as part of PRovoke Media's opinion section. It does not necessarily represent the views of PRovoke Media or its editorial team. We welcome a range of perspectives and invite readers to submit thoughtful responses or counterpoints for consideration to [email protected].