Qatar Foundation's DIFI Highlights Evidence-Based Journey Behind 'Kanaf' Launch

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Building on policy-oriented research and evidence-based advocacy efforts to strengthen family wellbeing in Qatar, the Doha International Family Institute (DIFI), a member of Qatar Foundation, has emphasised that the launch of the Parenting Center“Kanaf”, held under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and attended by ministers, representatives of government entities, civil society organisations, and partners, marks a practical translation of evidence into institutional action.

The center reflects a broader journey that began with identifying research gaps in parental support, generating policy recommendations, and advancing advocacy efforts aimed at establishing a specialised national platform to equip parents with evidence-based skills and knowledge.

This message was highlighted during a panel discussion titled“Enhancing Institutional Integration in Supporting Parenting and Building Conscious Families” held on the sidelines of the center's launch and moderated by Director of Advocacy and Outreach at DIFI, Dr. Khalid Al-Naama. The discussion brought together Executive Director of DIFI, Dr. Sharifa Noaman Al-Emadi; Iman Al-Muhannadi from the Ministry of Education and Higher Education; Maliha Al-Shamali from the Ministry of Public Health and Hamad Medical Corporation; and Sheikh Yahya Butti Al-Nuaimi from the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs.

The discussion focused on the strategic importance of institutional coordination in strengthening parenting support systems and enabling families to navigate the changing social and digital realities shaping children's development today.

During the session, Dr. Al-Emadi highlighted findings from DIFI's 2019 report 'Parenting Programs in the Arab region', noting that the most impactful programs were those that provided parents with practical tools for communication, behaviour management, and building relationships with their children.”“At DIFI, we view research as the starting point for meaningful change. We identify gaps, undertake policy-oriented research, which allows us to then propose evidence-based recommendations that can be implemented. In this sense, Kanaf is a natural outcome of years of evidence generation and policy engagement,” said Dr. Al-Emadi.

She also noted that DIFI's research on adolescent wellbeing has shown that structured, practical interventions can make a measurable difference in everyday life. Findings from the study revealed that the percentage of families spending more than 30 hours per week with their families increased from 29 percent to 45 – demonstrating the tangible impact of organised, evidence-based parenting support on family interaction.

Dr. Al-Emadi added that the strategic value of Kanaf lies not only in the service it offers, but in its role as a national platform that bridges scientific knowledge with institutional practice, helping to shape an integrated Qatari model for parental support across the different stages of family life.

She added that the establishment of Kanaf would not have been possible without the national appetite that places family at the centre of its national agendas and strategies, in addition to the leading role that the Ministry of Social Development and Family has taken in enhancing family wellbeing and empowering families in Qatar.