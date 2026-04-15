Antiques & Modern's April 25 Online Auction Has 700 Lots Of Fine Artwork, Sculpture, Decorative Arts

MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 14, 2026 12:38 am - Artworks are by such notables as Keith Haring, Hunt Slonem, Roy Lichtenstein, Enio Iommi, Stephen Rolfe Powell, Steve Penley, Roland Topor, Nathaniel Kaz, Dan Dailey, Ed Paschke.

West Palm Beach, FL, USA, April 14, 2026 -- An online-only Fine Artwork, Sculpture & Decorative Arts auction bursting with around 700 quality lots – some of them pulled from a large and important estate in Manalapan, Florida – will be held on Saturday, April 25th, by Antiques & Modern Auction Gallery, starting at 1pm Eastern Time. Phone and absentee bids will also be accepted.

“The fine artwork category includes a great collection of modern art, originals and a variety of prints from notable galleries,” said Scott Cieckiewicz of Antiques & Modern Auction Gallery.“Art glass features some of the largest Daum pate-de-verre pieces we've ever seen, as well as a well-rounded collection of Lalique crystal. Many of the glass pieces include the original boxes.”

Cieckiewicz added there are also bronze, steel and acrylic sculptures up for bid, all by notable artists. An example is lot #6, an iron freeform sculpture on a travertine stone base by Argentine sculptor Enio Iommi (1926-2013). The work, 26 inches long, is marked 'Iommi', dated 1949 and titled Continuidad to a plaque in front of the base. It has a pre-sale estimate of $6,000-$8,000.

Lot #8 is a large, 'Untitled' (Teasing Buns) multi-colored vessel by Stephen Rolfe Powell (American, 1951-2019), from the artist's 'Teasers' series. The 44-inch-tall by 24-inch-wide vessel has multiple bands of colored canes in different shapes and sizes. It's artist signed, dated 1977 and marked 'LX'. The wildly colorful vessel would complement any décor and should bring $6,000-$8,000.

Lot #14 is an 'Untitled' screenprint depicting figures in motion by iconic pop and graffiti artist Keith Haring (American, 1958-1990). It's expected to finish at $4,000-$6,000. The print, 31 1⁄2 inches by 23 1⁄2 inches, is hand-signed, dated March 1998 and numbered (19/40) in red pencil.

There are two acrylic paintings on canvas from Steve Penley (American, b. 1964) in the auction. The first, lot #21, is titled Betsy Ross American Flag and measures 60 inches by 36 inches. The second is lot #22, a stylized portrait painting of pop artist Andy Warhol. It measures 41 3⁄4 inches by 29 3⁄4 inches (canvas, less the frame). Both works are artist signed and include documentation from the Lizzy Raye Gallery in Atlanta. They carry identical estimates of $4,000-$6,000 each.

Lot #3 is an oil on canvas painting by Hunt Slonem (American, b. 1951), titled Rudolph Valentino. It's been confirmed authentic by the artist's studio and includes a copy of Slonem's hardcover book. The work measures 40 inches by 30 inches (canvas, less the frame), and is signed, titled and dated 2005 to verso. A Gasiunasen Gallery label is affixed to verso. The estimate is $4,000-$5,000.

Lot #7 is a Louis Comfort Tiffany / Tiffany Studios (N.Y.) 'Jack in the Pulpit' favrile art glass vase, signed“L.C.T.” and marked“Y1762” to the underside. The gorgeous, 17 1⁄4 inch tall by 10 1⁄4 inch wide vase includes a certificate of appraisal from A.B. Levy in West Palm Beach, Florida and is expected to change hands for $4,000-$5,000.

Lot #13 is a screenprint on wove paper by the American pop artist Roy Lichtenstein (1923-1997), titled Sweet Dreams, Baby! The print, from 11 Pop Artists (Vol. III), measures 37 1⁄2 inches by 27 1⁄2 inches and is pencil signed lower right. It should realize $3,000-$5,000.

Lot #20 is a psychlogram in a lightbox by Ed Paschke (American, 1939-2004), titled No Fumare Por Favor (No Smoking Please). The work is signed, dated 1977 and numbered (15/16) lower left. It measures 23 1⁄2 inches by 19 1⁄2 inches (sight, less the frame) and has an estimate of $3,000-$5,000.

Lot #10 is a satin amber glass sculpture created for Daum by Dan Dailey (American, b. 1947), titled Le Soleil. The sculpture, 20 1⁄2 inches tall, depicts a reclining nude female holding a crystal star. It's artist signed, numbered (13/195) and marked 'Daum France'. Included is a lighted swivel pedestal measuring 42 1⁄4 inches by 23 inches by 10 inches, which adds to the allure of this mesmerizing piece. The estimate is $2,000-$3,000.

Lot #16 is a 52-inch-tall bronze sculpture by Nathaniel Kaz (American, 1917-2010), titled Paganini. The piece, depicting an abstract violinist, is signed and dated 1963, numbered (3/10) and holds a Luigi Tomassi foundry mark to the top of the bronze base. Included is a swivel pedestal measuring 27 inches by 23 inches by 17 inches. The pre-sale estimate is $1,500-$2,500.

Lot #12 is a pate-de-verre art glass sculpture created for Daum by Roland Topor (French, 1938-1997), titled Les Mains Sales (The Dirty Hands). The sculpture stands 16 1⁄4 inches tall and is artist signed, marked“Daum France” and numbered (188/250). Included is the original box (or crate). It's expected to command $1,500-$2,000.

“We've been conducting regular auctions for over a decade,” Cieckiewicz remarked.“We've seen an increase in our sales numbers over the years, but I believe this auction has the potential to be our top grossing event ever. There are that many great items in the catalog. We encourage collectors, decorators and art aficionados everywhere to register online and go claim a treasure.”

The full catalog may be viewed now by visiting Internet bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers and Invaluable. Phone and absentee bids will also be accepted. A limited preview will be held by appointment only on Friday, April 24, from 11 am to 5 pm Eastern Time, in the Antiques & Modern gallery at 811A Belvedere Rd., West Palm Beach, Florida, USA.

To learn more about Antiques & Modern Auction Gallery and the Saturday, April 25th auction, please visit Updates are posted frequently.

About Antiques & Modern Auction Gallery:

Antiques & Modern Auction Gallery is actively seeking fine quality consignments for future auctions. Appointments for evaluations are available Monday thru Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time. To consign an item, an estate or a collection, you may call Antiques & Modern Auction Gallery at 561-318-1834; or, you may send them an e-mail at.... To learn more, visit