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Slovenia Speaker Proposes NATO Withdrawal Referendum
(MENAFN) According to reports, Slovenia’s newly appointed parliament speaker Zoran Stevanovic announced on Tuesday plans to hold a referendum on whether the country should withdraw from NATO.
Speaking to a public broadcaster, he said the proposal was part of a commitment made to voters during the election campaign.
“I must say that we promised the people a referendum on the issue of leaving NATO, and we will hold this referendum,” he said.
He added that his position was not influenced by any external power and emphasized a focus on national sovereignty.
“I have no pro-Russian views, only pro-Slovenian ones,” he said. “We argue that Slovenia must conduct its policy independently, sovereignly.”
He further stressed the importance of maintaining broad international relations while avoiding dependency on any major power.
“That we must cooperate with all countries in this world, especially with great powers, but this cooperation must never mean subordination. Good relations with everyone, but in the interest of Slovenia,” he said.
According to reports, he also indicated a shift in foreign policy priorities, stating opposition to involvement in external military or diplomatic conflicts, arguing that such engagement does not benefit Slovenia.
While discussing the possibility of leaving NATO, he noted that withdrawing from the European Union is unlikely due to the economic advantages Slovenia gains from membership.
He also reportedly said his political movement intends to pursue additional policy changes, including efforts to exit the World Health Organization (WHO).
In remarks on diplomacy, Stevanovic said he plans to visit Moscow as part of efforts to build broader international relationships.
“I would like to build bridges and cooperate well with all countries, regardless of the wall that has been built between the West and the East,” he said.
Speaking to a public broadcaster, he said the proposal was part of a commitment made to voters during the election campaign.
“I must say that we promised the people a referendum on the issue of leaving NATO, and we will hold this referendum,” he said.
He added that his position was not influenced by any external power and emphasized a focus on national sovereignty.
“I have no pro-Russian views, only pro-Slovenian ones,” he said. “We argue that Slovenia must conduct its policy independently, sovereignly.”
He further stressed the importance of maintaining broad international relations while avoiding dependency on any major power.
“That we must cooperate with all countries in this world, especially with great powers, but this cooperation must never mean subordination. Good relations with everyone, but in the interest of Slovenia,” he said.
According to reports, he also indicated a shift in foreign policy priorities, stating opposition to involvement in external military or diplomatic conflicts, arguing that such engagement does not benefit Slovenia.
While discussing the possibility of leaving NATO, he noted that withdrawing from the European Union is unlikely due to the economic advantages Slovenia gains from membership.
He also reportedly said his political movement intends to pursue additional policy changes, including efforts to exit the World Health Organization (WHO).
In remarks on diplomacy, Stevanovic said he plans to visit Moscow as part of efforts to build broader international relationships.
“I would like to build bridges and cooperate well with all countries, regardless of the wall that has been built between the West and the East,” he said.
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