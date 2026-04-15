Russian MFA Highlights Azerbaijan's Role In Evacuations Of Its Citizens

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan has played a significant role in the evacuation of foreign nationals from Iran, extending assistance to Russian citizens amid escalating regional tensions, AzerNEWS reports.

This was stated by Aleksey Klimov, head of the Consular Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, in a statement to TASS.

Klimov noted that the Azerbaijani side facilitated safe passage through the Astara border crossing, enabling foreign nationals to exit Iran.

The evacuation efforts come against the backdrop of a sharp escalation in the region. On February 28, the United States and Israel reportedly launched military operations targeting sites across Iran, including the capital, Tehran.

Washington has justified the strikes as a response to perceived missile and nuclear threats posed by Iran. However, reports regarding casualties among senior Iranian leadership remain unconfirmed by official sources.

In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced retaliatory measures, stating that it had targeted various military installations across the region using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The conflict has heightened risks to regional energy infrastructure and maritime transport. In particular, rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have contributed to a sharp increase in global oil prices.

On April 7, the United States and Iran reportedly agreed to a temporary ceasefire lasting approximately two weeks, aimed at preventing further military escalation and creating space for negotiations. According to available information, the agreement was brokered with the mediation of Pakistan.