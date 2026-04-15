BCYP Chief On Hunger Strike, Slams Naidu Over Unfulfilled Promises

President of the Bharatha Chaitanya Yuvajana Party (BCYP), Bode Ramachandra Yadav, has slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, saying that he has distributed the land taken from the farmers in the name of Amravati development to his family, relatives, and corporate companies.

Yadav is on an indefinite hunger strike against the state governments over the "unfulfilled promises" made by CM Naidu to the backward communities during elections. Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, he said that even after four days of the hunger strike, the government has not responded to the demands presented by the Bharatha Chaitanya Yuvajana Party.

"Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, has given many false promises to backward communities when he was in opposition. After coming into power, after two years of his ruling, he didn't fulfil any of his promises given to backward communities. Regarding this, we have demanded in many ways, but no response from the government," he said.

Accusations of Land Looting in Amaravati

He stressed that the government looted the farmers by taking their land for the development of Amravati, which was distributed to the family and relatives of CM Naidu.

"On one side, they are celebrating the capital city approval by the Government of India, and on the other side, they are looting the lands taken from the farmers in the name of capital city development. They are distributing to their family members, relatives, corporate persons and companies. We are demanding social justice in Amaravati. Amaravati is not the property of Chandrababu Naidu, his family, or his parties," he said.

Demand for Social Justice and Land

He said that the BCYP has demanded at least 1000 acres of land in Amravati for backward communities from the government, along with four other demands. However, the government had remained silent.

"It is the category of all categories of people in Andhra Pradesh. We are demanding social justice in Amaravati. We are demanding that the government allocate a minimum of 1000 acres in the capital city area to the backward classes. There are four more demands given by us to the CM. The government did not respond. I sat for an indefinite hunger strike on the 11th of this month. Today is the fourth day, and still the government hasn't responded," he added.

(ANI)

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