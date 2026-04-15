PM Modi Arrives In Karnataka, Receives Warm Welcome From CM Siddaramaiah

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 15 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the HAL Airport in Bengaluru on Wednesday, where he arrived to participate in a programme at the Adichunchanagiri Math.

CM Siddaramaiah also handed over a five-page memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion. The memorandum comprised a slew of demands and sought the Union government's intervention in key issues concerning the state.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and the Chief Secretary of the state government, Shalini Rajneesh, were also present.

Meanwhile, police tightened security in Adichunchanagiri ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

More than 2,000 police personnel have been deployed as part of the security arrangements. The deployment includes six SP-rank officers, 10 ASPs, 15 DySPs, 40 Police Inspectors, 151 PSIs, 92 ASIs, 1,700 Head Constables and Constables, along with eight KSRP units, 10 DAR units, five QRT teams, and 10 ASC teams.

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandir at Adichunchanagiri.

Adichunchanagiri is a prominent religious centre located in Nagamangala taluk of Mandya district.

Earlier, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy stated, "I wholeheartedly welcome the Hon'ble Prime Minister of the nation, Narendra Modi, who is arriving to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the Guru Bhairavaikya Mandir of the revered Jagadguru, His Holiness Dr Sri Sri Sri Balagangadharanatha Mahaswamiji, of Sri Kshetra Adichunchanagiri Mahasansthan Math."

Kumaraswamy further stated, "It gives me immense joy that the respected Prime Minister is visiting my home district, Mandya, to take part in this sacred and auspicious event. On behalf of the people of Mandya district and the entire state, I extend a warm welcome to the Hon'ble Prime Minister."

Shortly after his arrival, PM Modi will travel by an Indian Army helicopter to Adichunchanagiri. The helicopter is scheduled to land at the helipad of Shrigiri Tapovana.

From the helipad, he will proceed by car to Adichunchanagiri Math, where he will participate in various religious rituals and attend a stage programme.

PM Modi will inaugurate Sri Guru Bhairavakya Mandira at the Mutt in Nagamangala taluk, Mandya district.

He is the first Prime Minister to visit Adichunchanagiri Mutt.

The Prime Minister will be felicitated with a 'Mysuru Peta' made by using Mysuru and Benaras silk.

The development has also assumed political significance as the Adichunchanagiri Mutt is revered by the Vokkaliga community, which has a significant presence in the South Karnataka region. However, Union Minister Kumaraswamy described the programme as a non-political, inclusive gathering that would see participation from leaders across parties and large numbers of devotees. Former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda, along with several dignitaries, will also attend the event.