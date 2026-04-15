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MIG-500SYN: 500A Synergic Industrial MIG Welder With 100% Duty Cycle
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Introduction: A Global Solution for Industrial Welding
KEYGREE GROUP CO., LTD. is proud to introduce the MIG-500SYN – a 500A synergic industrial MIG welder designed for professionals who demand uncompromising performance, precision, and reliability. With an annual production capacity of 700,000 welding units, Keygree has established itself as a trusted manufacturing partner to industries across Asia, Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Middle East.
The MIG-500SYN represents the culmination of decades of engineering expertise. It is built to excel in the world's most challenging environments – from the freezing temperatures of Siberian pipeline projects to the humid coastal shipyards of Southeast Asia, from high-altitude mining operations in the Andes to desert fabrication shops in the Gulf.
Certified to international standards: CE, ISO, BSCI, FCCA (CNAS pending)
Key Selling Points – Unmatched Performance1. Industrial-Grade Power with 100% Duty Cycle
Continuous heavy-duty welding without interruption - even in high-ambient-temperature environments. No thermal shutdown, no waiting.
Ideal for: automated production lines, pressure vessel fabrication, structural steel welding.
2. Fully Digital Wire Feeder with Comprehensive Parameter Control
The MIG-500SYN puts total control at the operator's fingertips:
Parameter
Function
ARC Start (A)
Adjust initial current for reliable arc ignition and root penetration
Welding Current (A)
Main welding current control
End Arc (A)
Crater fill current to prevent shrinkage cracks
Pre Gas (S)
Pre-flow time for gas shielding before arc start
Gas Delay (S)
Post-flow time to protect the hot weld pool
Slope Up (S)
Gradual current increase for smooth arc start
Burn Back (S)
Wire retraction time to prevent sticking
3. Multiple Torch Modes for Every Application
2T: Standard trigger operation
4T: Press once to start, press again to stop – ideal for long seams
S4T: Special 4T mode with adjustable settings
SPOT: Precision spot welding mode with accurately controlled timing
4. Four Welding Modes - One Machine, Unlimited Applications
Mode
Application
Synergic MIG/MAG
One knob simplicity – automatically matches voltage and wire feed speed
Separate MIG/MAG
Manual adjustment for experienced welders
Manual Metal Arc (MMA)
Outdoor repairs, field work - no gas required
Lift TIG
Stainless steel, precision work - arc initiation without HF
5. Wide Material Compatibility
Wire diameter selection: 0.8 / 1.2 / 1.4 / 1.6 mm
Gas type selection: MAG (Mixed Gas) / MIG (CO2) / FLUX (Self-shielded)
6. Built for Global Operating Conditions
Wide voltage input (±15%)– adapts to unstable grid conditions worldwide
IP21Singress protection – dust proof and water resistant
Conformal coated PCBs– protection against humidity and salt spray
Operating temperature range: -20°C to +50°C
Global Service CapabilitiesService Coverage
WENZHOU KEYGREE ELECTRIC CO., LTD. provides comprehensive after-sales support through a growing network of authorized service centers and distributors:
Region
Service Coverage
Asia Pacific
China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand
Middle East & Africa
UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Algeria, Morocco
Europe
Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Russia, Turkey, UK, Netherlands, Belgium, Romania, Czech Republic
Americas
USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador
CIS Countries
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Ukraine
Service Commitments
48-hour spare parts dispatchto major ports worldwide
12-month comprehensive warranty(extended terms available for fleet purchases)
Remote technical supportin English, Spanish, Russian, Arabic, and Chinese
On-site training and commissioningavailable through local partners
Digital troubleshooting libraryaccessible 24/7 via QR code
Global Applications – Real-World Case Studies
*We have structured our case studies around the "Customer + Challenge + Solution + Result" framework to demonstrate how the MIG-500SYN performs in real-world conditions across continents.*
Case Study 1: European Pressure Vessel Manufacturer – Continuous Production
Customer: Tier-1 pressure vessel manufacturer in Germany supplying the chemical industry
Challenge: Required a welding power source capable of continuous 8-hour production shifts welding 25mm boiler plate (P265GH) without thermal shutdown. Needed to maintain EN 13445 compliance with full parameter traceability.
Solution:
The MIG-500SYN's100% duty cycle @500A enabled uninterrupted welding throughout the shift.
Synergic modewith stored WPS parameters ensured consistent quality across all operators.
Digital parameter adjustmentallowed precise control of heat input for mechanical property optimization.
Result: The manufacturer increased daily output by 35% and passed TÜV audit with zero non-conformances. 15 units now operate in their facility.
Case Study 2: Southeast Asian Shipyard – High-Humidity Environment
Customer: Major shipbuilding and repair yard in Batam, Indonesia
Challenge: Welding DH36 high-strength steel for vessel hulls in a tropical marine environment with 85-95% humidity and frequent rain. Required reliable arc performance and corrosion-resistant equipment.
Solution:
Conformal-coated PCBsand IP21S-rated enclosure protected internal components from moisture.
Lift TIG modeenabled precision welding of stainless steel piping systems.
4T torch modereduced operator fatigue during long hull seams.
FLUX modeallowed gasless welding during outdoor repairs in windy conditions.
Result: After 12 months of operation, the shipyard reported zero equipment failures and ordered an additional 25 units for their expansion yard.
Case Study 3: North American Structural Steel Fabricator – High-Productivity Demands
Customer: Structural steel fabricator in Houston, Texas, supplying oil and gas infrastructure
Challenge: Needed to increase welding speed on heavy I-beam columns and trusses while maintaining AWS D1.1 quality. Required a machine that could handle 1.6mm flux-cored wire at high deposition rates.
Solution:
The MIG-500SYN deliveredstable arc performance with 1.6mm flux-cored wire at 350-450A.
Burn Back adjustmenteliminated wire sticking at the end of welds, reducing rework.
Spot modeenabled precise tacking of complex assemblies before final welding.
Result: The fabricator achieved a 40% increase in deposition rate and reduced post-weld grinding by 60%.
Case Study 4: South American Mining Contractor – High-Altitude Operation
Customer: Mining contractor in the Peruvian Andes (4,200m above sea level)
Challenge: Welding wear plates on mining trucks and excavator buckets in low-oxygen conditions with temperature fluctuations from -5°C at night to +25°C during the day. Required reliable arc starting and stable performance.
Solution:
The MIG-500SYN'sadvanced inverter technology maintained stable output despite thin air and voltage fluctuations.
ARC Start adjustmentensured reliable ignition even with long cables.
MMA mode with Arc Force controlprovided excellent performance for hardfacing electrodes.
Result: The contractor reduced equipment downtime by 70% and now standardizes on Keygree for all site maintenance.
Case Study 5: Middle East Oil Field Services – Desert Operations
Customer: Oil field services company operating in the Rub' al Khali (Empty Quarter), Saudi Arabia
Challenge: Welding pipeline repairs and structural modifications in extreme heat (50°C+) with frequent sandstorms. Required a machine that could withstand sand ingress and maintain performance.
Solution:
IP21Srating and sealed wire feeder prevented sand damage.
Enhanced cooling systemmaintained stable operation at 500A in 50°C ambient temperatures.
Flux-cored modeeliminated gas shielding issues in high winds.
Result: After 18 months of continuous operation, the company reported zero sand-related failures and has standardized their fleet on Keygree equipment.
Case Study 6: African Infrastructure Project – Remote Location Support
Customer: Chinese EPC contractor building a hydroelectric dam in the Democratic Republic of Congo
Challenge: Needed welding equipment that could be serviced remotely and repaired with minimal technical support due to the remote location. Required robust machines capable of welding structural steel, penstocks, and gates.
Solution:
Keygree providedcomprehensive digital documentation and video troubleshooting guides.
Modular designsimplified field repairs – critical spare parts were prepositioned.
Multi-voltage inputallowed operation from various generator supplies.
Result: The contractor completed the project on schedule with 98% equipment uptime. Keygree's remote support team resolved all technical queries within 24 hours.
Technical Specifications
Parameter
Specification
Model
MIG-500SYN
Rated Output Current
500A @ 100% duty cycle (40°C ambient)
Output Current Range
50A – 500A
Wire Diameter
0.8 / 1.2 / 1.4 / 1.6 mm
Gas Type
MAG (Mixed Gas) / MIG (CO2) / FLUX (Self-shielded)
Welding Modes
Synergic MIG/MAG, Separate MIG/MAG, MMA, Lift TIG
Torch Modes
2T, 4T, S4T, SPOT
Adjustable Parameters
ARC Start, Welding Current, End Arc, Pre Gas, Gas Delay, Slope Up, Burn Back
Input Voltage
3-phase 220V/380V/440V ±15% (factory configurable)
Protection Rating
IP21S
Insulation Class
F
Cooling Method
Forced air with enhanced heat sink
Operating Temperature
-20°C to +50°C
Dimensions (L×W×H)
885*500*824
Weight
78.6
Certifications & Compliance – Meeting Global Standards
Certification / Standard
Scope
CE
Mandatory for European Union market – compliance with EMC and Low Voltage Directives
ISO 9001
Quality management system certification
BSCI
Business Social Compliance Initiative – ethical manufacturing practices
FCCA
Foreign Corrupt Practices Act compliance for international trade
CNAS
China National Accreditation Service (in planning) – will enable ISO/IEC 17025 laboratory accreditation
Industry Standards Compliance
Our equipment is designed to meet the requirements of major international welding standards:
ISO 5817 / AWS D1.1– Fusion welding quality
EN 1090– Execution of steel structures (CE marking for construction products)
ASME Section IX– Boiler and pressure vessel code
API 6A / 7-2– Oil and gas equipment
Why Choose WENZHOU KEYGREE ELECTRIC CO., LTD.?1. Manufacturing Scale and Capacity
700,000 units annual production capacity– ensuring consistent quality, competitive pricing, and reliable supply
Vertically integrated manufacturingwith in-house PCB assembly, transformer winding, and final assembly lines
Rigorous quality control– 100% factory testing before shipment
2. Engineering Excellence
R&D team of 45+ engineersfocused on inverter technology and digital control systems
Continuous innovation– our 4th-generation digital platform delivers industry-leading arc performance
Customization available– OEM/ODM solutions for global partners
3. Global Certifications and Compliance
Full certification package for hassle-free customs clearance inover 60 countries
Technical documentation available inmultiple languages
Support forlocal certification applications (GCC, SASO, EAC, UL, etc.)
4. Proven Track Record
Exporting tomore than 80 countries across six continents
Hundreds of thousands of units operating successfully worldwide
Long-term partnerships with major industrial companies and government projects
Ready to Enhance Your Welding Operations?
Request a technical datasheet
Schedule a virtual demo
Inquire about OEM/distributor partnerships
Contact KEYGREE: | Response within 24 hours
KEYGREE GROUP CO., LTD.
Powering Global Industry – One Weld at a Time
*Specifications subject to change without notice. Certifications may vary by model and destination. For specific application requirements, please consult KEYGREE technical support.*
KEYGREE GROUP CO., LTD. is proud to introduce the MIG-500SYN – a 500A synergic industrial MIG welder designed for professionals who demand uncompromising performance, precision, and reliability. With an annual production capacity of 700,000 welding units, Keygree has established itself as a trusted manufacturing partner to industries across Asia, Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Middle East.
The MIG-500SYN represents the culmination of decades of engineering expertise. It is built to excel in the world's most challenging environments – from the freezing temperatures of Siberian pipeline projects to the humid coastal shipyards of Southeast Asia, from high-altitude mining operations in the Andes to desert fabrication shops in the Gulf.
Certified to international standards: CE, ISO, BSCI, FCCA (CNAS pending)
Key Selling Points – Unmatched Performance1. Industrial-Grade Power with 100% Duty Cycle
Continuous heavy-duty welding without interruption - even in high-ambient-temperature environments. No thermal shutdown, no waiting.
Ideal for: automated production lines, pressure vessel fabrication, structural steel welding.
2. Fully Digital Wire Feeder with Comprehensive Parameter Control
The MIG-500SYN puts total control at the operator's fingertips:
Parameter
Function
ARC Start (A)
Adjust initial current for reliable arc ignition and root penetration
Welding Current (A)
Main welding current control
End Arc (A)
Crater fill current to prevent shrinkage cracks
Pre Gas (S)
Pre-flow time for gas shielding before arc start
Gas Delay (S)
Post-flow time to protect the hot weld pool
Slope Up (S)
Gradual current increase for smooth arc start
Burn Back (S)
Wire retraction time to prevent sticking
3. Multiple Torch Modes for Every Application
2T: Standard trigger operation
4T: Press once to start, press again to stop – ideal for long seams
S4T: Special 4T mode with adjustable settings
SPOT: Precision spot welding mode with accurately controlled timing
4. Four Welding Modes - One Machine, Unlimited Applications
Mode
Application
Synergic MIG/MAG
One knob simplicity – automatically matches voltage and wire feed speed
Separate MIG/MAG
Manual adjustment for experienced welders
Manual Metal Arc (MMA)
Outdoor repairs, field work - no gas required
Lift TIG
Stainless steel, precision work - arc initiation without HF
5. Wide Material Compatibility
Wire diameter selection: 0.8 / 1.2 / 1.4 / 1.6 mm
Gas type selection: MAG (Mixed Gas) / MIG (CO2) / FLUX (Self-shielded)
6. Built for Global Operating Conditions
Wide voltage input (±15%)– adapts to unstable grid conditions worldwide
IP21Singress protection – dust proof and water resistant
Conformal coated PCBs– protection against humidity and salt spray
Operating temperature range: -20°C to +50°C
Global Service CapabilitiesService Coverage
WENZHOU KEYGREE ELECTRIC CO., LTD. provides comprehensive after-sales support through a growing network of authorized service centers and distributors:
Region
Service Coverage
Asia Pacific
China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand
Middle East & Africa
UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Algeria, Morocco
Europe
Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Russia, Turkey, UK, Netherlands, Belgium, Romania, Czech Republic
Americas
USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador
CIS Countries
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Ukraine
Service Commitments
48-hour spare parts dispatchto major ports worldwide
12-month comprehensive warranty(extended terms available for fleet purchases)
Remote technical supportin English, Spanish, Russian, Arabic, and Chinese
On-site training and commissioningavailable through local partners
Digital troubleshooting libraryaccessible 24/7 via QR code
Global Applications – Real-World Case Studies
*We have structured our case studies around the "Customer + Challenge + Solution + Result" framework to demonstrate how the MIG-500SYN performs in real-world conditions across continents.*
Case Study 1: European Pressure Vessel Manufacturer – Continuous Production
Customer: Tier-1 pressure vessel manufacturer in Germany supplying the chemical industry
Challenge: Required a welding power source capable of continuous 8-hour production shifts welding 25mm boiler plate (P265GH) without thermal shutdown. Needed to maintain EN 13445 compliance with full parameter traceability.
Solution:
The MIG-500SYN's100% duty cycle @500A enabled uninterrupted welding throughout the shift.
Synergic modewith stored WPS parameters ensured consistent quality across all operators.
Digital parameter adjustmentallowed precise control of heat input for mechanical property optimization.
Result: The manufacturer increased daily output by 35% and passed TÜV audit with zero non-conformances. 15 units now operate in their facility.
Case Study 2: Southeast Asian Shipyard – High-Humidity Environment
Customer: Major shipbuilding and repair yard in Batam, Indonesia
Challenge: Welding DH36 high-strength steel for vessel hulls in a tropical marine environment with 85-95% humidity and frequent rain. Required reliable arc performance and corrosion-resistant equipment.
Solution:
Conformal-coated PCBsand IP21S-rated enclosure protected internal components from moisture.
Lift TIG modeenabled precision welding of stainless steel piping systems.
4T torch modereduced operator fatigue during long hull seams.
FLUX modeallowed gasless welding during outdoor repairs in windy conditions.
Result: After 12 months of operation, the shipyard reported zero equipment failures and ordered an additional 25 units for their expansion yard.
Case Study 3: North American Structural Steel Fabricator – High-Productivity Demands
Customer: Structural steel fabricator in Houston, Texas, supplying oil and gas infrastructure
Challenge: Needed to increase welding speed on heavy I-beam columns and trusses while maintaining AWS D1.1 quality. Required a machine that could handle 1.6mm flux-cored wire at high deposition rates.
Solution:
The MIG-500SYN deliveredstable arc performance with 1.6mm flux-cored wire at 350-450A.
Burn Back adjustmenteliminated wire sticking at the end of welds, reducing rework.
Spot modeenabled precise tacking of complex assemblies before final welding.
Result: The fabricator achieved a 40% increase in deposition rate and reduced post-weld grinding by 60%.
Case Study 4: South American Mining Contractor – High-Altitude Operation
Customer: Mining contractor in the Peruvian Andes (4,200m above sea level)
Challenge: Welding wear plates on mining trucks and excavator buckets in low-oxygen conditions with temperature fluctuations from -5°C at night to +25°C during the day. Required reliable arc starting and stable performance.
Solution:
The MIG-500SYN'sadvanced inverter technology maintained stable output despite thin air and voltage fluctuations.
ARC Start adjustmentensured reliable ignition even with long cables.
MMA mode with Arc Force controlprovided excellent performance for hardfacing electrodes.
Result: The contractor reduced equipment downtime by 70% and now standardizes on Keygree for all site maintenance.
Case Study 5: Middle East Oil Field Services – Desert Operations
Customer: Oil field services company operating in the Rub' al Khali (Empty Quarter), Saudi Arabia
Challenge: Welding pipeline repairs and structural modifications in extreme heat (50°C+) with frequent sandstorms. Required a machine that could withstand sand ingress and maintain performance.
Solution:
IP21Srating and sealed wire feeder prevented sand damage.
Enhanced cooling systemmaintained stable operation at 500A in 50°C ambient temperatures.
Flux-cored modeeliminated gas shielding issues in high winds.
Result: After 18 months of continuous operation, the company reported zero sand-related failures and has standardized their fleet on Keygree equipment.
Case Study 6: African Infrastructure Project – Remote Location Support
Customer: Chinese EPC contractor building a hydroelectric dam in the Democratic Republic of Congo
Challenge: Needed welding equipment that could be serviced remotely and repaired with minimal technical support due to the remote location. Required robust machines capable of welding structural steel, penstocks, and gates.
Solution:
Keygree providedcomprehensive digital documentation and video troubleshooting guides.
Modular designsimplified field repairs – critical spare parts were prepositioned.
Multi-voltage inputallowed operation from various generator supplies.
Result: The contractor completed the project on schedule with 98% equipment uptime. Keygree's remote support team resolved all technical queries within 24 hours.
Technical Specifications
Parameter
Specification
Model
MIG-500SYN
Rated Output Current
500A @ 100% duty cycle (40°C ambient)
Output Current Range
50A – 500A
Wire Diameter
0.8 / 1.2 / 1.4 / 1.6 mm
Gas Type
MAG (Mixed Gas) / MIG (CO2) / FLUX (Self-shielded)
Welding Modes
Synergic MIG/MAG, Separate MIG/MAG, MMA, Lift TIG
Torch Modes
2T, 4T, S4T, SPOT
Adjustable Parameters
ARC Start, Welding Current, End Arc, Pre Gas, Gas Delay, Slope Up, Burn Back
Input Voltage
3-phase 220V/380V/440V ±15% (factory configurable)
Protection Rating
IP21S
Insulation Class
F
Cooling Method
Forced air with enhanced heat sink
Operating Temperature
-20°C to +50°C
Dimensions (L×W×H)
885*500*824
Weight
78.6
Certifications & Compliance – Meeting Global Standards
Certification / Standard
Scope
CE
Mandatory for European Union market – compliance with EMC and Low Voltage Directives
ISO 9001
Quality management system certification
BSCI
Business Social Compliance Initiative – ethical manufacturing practices
FCCA
Foreign Corrupt Practices Act compliance for international trade
CNAS
China National Accreditation Service (in planning) – will enable ISO/IEC 17025 laboratory accreditation
Industry Standards Compliance
Our equipment is designed to meet the requirements of major international welding standards:
ISO 5817 / AWS D1.1– Fusion welding quality
EN 1090– Execution of steel structures (CE marking for construction products)
ASME Section IX– Boiler and pressure vessel code
API 6A / 7-2– Oil and gas equipment
Why Choose WENZHOU KEYGREE ELECTRIC CO., LTD.?1. Manufacturing Scale and Capacity
700,000 units annual production capacity– ensuring consistent quality, competitive pricing, and reliable supply
Vertically integrated manufacturingwith in-house PCB assembly, transformer winding, and final assembly lines
Rigorous quality control– 100% factory testing before shipment
2. Engineering Excellence
R&D team of 45+ engineersfocused on inverter technology and digital control systems
Continuous innovation– our 4th-generation digital platform delivers industry-leading arc performance
Customization available– OEM/ODM solutions for global partners
3. Global Certifications and Compliance
Full certification package for hassle-free customs clearance inover 60 countries
Technical documentation available inmultiple languages
Support forlocal certification applications (GCC, SASO, EAC, UL, etc.)
4. Proven Track Record
Exporting tomore than 80 countries across six continents
Hundreds of thousands of units operating successfully worldwide
Long-term partnerships with major industrial companies and government projects
Ready to Enhance Your Welding Operations?
Request a technical datasheet
Schedule a virtual demo
Inquire about OEM/distributor partnerships
Contact KEYGREE: | Response within 24 hours
KEYGREE GROUP CO., LTD.
Powering Global Industry – One Weld at a Time
*Specifications subject to change without notice. Certifications may vary by model and destination. For specific application requirements, please consult KEYGREE technical support.*
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