Dwayne Johnson Adds 7 Seconds To Everything: It's Like Ceremonial Stuff

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has shared a quirky yet meaningful ritual he follows, revealing that he adds“seven seconds” to tasks as a reminder of his humble beginnings.

Johnson took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself working out and added“seven” more seconds to his exercise. In the clip, the star also spoke about his unusual habit, which he described as“ceremonial.”

“In the video, he's heard saying: 7.Ooh, that's a good look. Ooh, ooh. I do this thing where you guys tell me, do you do this? Like, what is it? It's like ceremonial stuff,” he said.

Johnson said that whenever there is a countdown, be it during cardio workouts or even while using a microwave, he extends it by seven seconds.

“Anytime there's some sort of count, whether it's cardio, I know this is so weird, microwave time, anything where there's a count, I like to bring it to whatever the goal is and then add seven more seconds to it.”

He went on to explain that the number holds deep personal significance, recalling a time when he had just seven dollars in his pocket.

“And seven, as you guys know, is a very meaningful number, where I had seven bucks in my pocket. I always like to say it was a $5 bill, a one, and change, so at least I round it up. Even when I was broke, I was still, I think, optimistic when it came to a dollar.”

“But yeah, I do that. Like I just showed you now on the Stairmaster, I always... that's him.”

Johnson went on to say that the habit serves as a motivating force, helping him stay grounded and driven.

“But tell me, what do you do? You guys have weird like that, you know, where you keep something that is such a core memory, but also, I guess, a core triggering aspect from your past that serves you, I guess, maybe in a motivating, driving way? You know, like what is that? What do you guys have? I can't be the only one who does weird like that,” he said.

In the video's caption, he humorously asked whether such habits are a source of strength or something that might require therapy.

“And whatever it is - add 7 seconds to it. I can't be the only one who does weird... like this that serves as my daily reminder to be present, grateful, humble, motivated, aligned, intentional, and prepared to endure. Or maybe I should just let the past go and go seek therapy. Nah, I'm good #7seconds #7bucks,” he wrote in the caption.