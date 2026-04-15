BIXOLON Showcases Its End-To-End Retail Printing Portfolio At The Retail Technology Show 2026

MENAFN - Pressat) Retail Technology Show – (22–23.04.2026, London, UK) BIXOLON Europe GmbH, a subsidiary of BIXOLON the global manufacturer of advanced receipt, label and mobile printers, will be exhibiting on stand L20 at the Retail Technology Show. Where it invites visitors onto the stand to explore its latest Linerless, POS, Kiosk, Mobile and Labelling solutions engineered to enhance efficiency, reduce operational costs and support evolving retail environments.

Key highlights will include:

Linerless Printing – Supporting sustainable retail operations by helping helps retailers reduce consumable usage while improving operational flexibility across store environments, BIXOLON will be presenting its extensive linerless printing range including the XL5-40 4-inch (114mm) dedicated desktop linerless label printer. Plus, the SRP-S200 2-inch (58 mm) and the recently launched SRP-S300II 3-inch (80 mm) receipt and linerless label printers. BIXOLON linerless printers are designed to minimise waste by eliminating the need for backing paper, enabling variable-length label printing for pricing, markdowns, click-and-collect, ecommerce and food-to-go applications.

POS and Kiosk Printing – For front-of-store and self-service applications, BIXOLON will demonstrate its versatile POS receipt printer portfolio including the fast SRP-380plus 3-inch (80 mm) desktop POS printer and the best-selling SRP-350plusV 3-inch (80 mm) receipt printer known for proven reliability across retail applications. Apace with the SRP-Q300II 3-inch (80 mm) ultra-compact front-exit printer for space-constrained environments, plus the NEW SRP-G300 3-inch (82.5mm) lottery printer. These compact and high-performance printers deliver fast, reliable receipt and ticket printing suited to high-volume retail checkouts and hospitality settings.

BIXOLON will also present its BK5-41 4-inch (118mm), BK5-31 3-inch (80mm), BK3-31 3-inch (80mm) and BK3-21 2-inch (60mm) kiosk printer mechanisms, providing dependable, space-saving embedded printing for self-service kiosks, ticketing systems and unattended retail solutions.

Mobile Printing – Designed for flexible, on-demand retail operations, BIXOLON's mobile lineup at show will include the XM7 mobile printer series, available in 2-inch, 3-inch and 4-inch (58 / 80 / 112 mm) models supporting linerless label and receipt printing for diverse retail needs from product markdown labelling to e-commerce labelling. Alongside the SPP-R200III 2-inch (58 mm) mobile receipt printer. BIXOLON mobiles are built for durability and IP-rated protection, fast processing and advanced wireless connectivity including Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, supporting applications such as queue-busting, shelf-edge labelling, proof-of-delivery and inventory management.

Desktop Label and Industrial Printing – For in-store labelling, stock control, and distribution operations, BIXOLON will showcase its NEW XD5-40II Series, a 4-inch (112 mm) feature rich desktop labelling series for mission critical, retail labelling. Alongside, the cost-effective XD3-40 4-inch (118 mm) series desktop label printers and the NEW XD7-20d 2-inch (60 mm) compact yet powerful desktop label printer designed for space-constrained environments without compromising performance. Plus, the XQ-840II 4-inch (118mm) stand-alone tablet-integrated label printer.

Whereas for more demanding applications, the XT5-40 and XT3-40 4-inch (114 mm) industrial printers provide high-speed output, rugged construction and continuous performance for e-commerce warehousing, logistics and high-volume retail labelling operations.

“Retail technology must be intelligent, adaptable and easy to integrate,” explained Paul Kim, Managing Director, BIXOLON Europe GmbH.“Our comprehensive range of printing solutions being showcased at RTS are built to integrate effortlessly into existing retail systems, enabling businesses to scale, innovate and respond quickly to changing market demands.”

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About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2023, for the 10th consecutive year BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha.

For more information contact:

Jada Kim

General Manager, Global Marketing

BIXOLON Co., Ltd.

[email protected]

Tel: +82-31-218-5500



Annette Carr

Senior European Marketing Manager

BIXOLON Europe GmbH

[email protected]

Tel: +49-211-68-78-54-0



Liz Crouch

Marketing Manager

BIXOLON America Inc.

[email protected]

Tel: + 1 858 764 4582

