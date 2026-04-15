Himachal Holds Special Identity Due To Rich Traditions, Humility Of People: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Himachal Day and prayed for the prosperous future of the state.

Himachal Pradesh Day is observed every year on April 15 to commemorate the establishment of the state on the same day in 1948, as a Chief Commissioner's province. This state was created by merging 30 princely states, subsequently becoming a Part C state in 1950, a Union Territory in 1956, and ultimately gaining full statehood as the 18th Indian state on January 25, 1971.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt greetings of Himachal Day to all the residents of Himachal. This sacred Devbhoomi holds a special identity due to its rich traditions, unparalleled cultural heritage, and the diligence, sense of duty, and humility of the people here. On this auspicious occasion, I pray for a bright future for all the families of the state."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to social media and wished the people of the state on the Foundation Day.

In a post on X, Shah said, "Heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the Foundation Day of Devbhoomi Himachal Pradesh, enriched with natural beauty and cultural splendour. I wish that Himachal Pradesh, renowned for its tradition of peace, simplicity, and 'Atithi Devo Bhava', continues to advance on the path of development and good governance. May the blessings of Maa Brahjeshwari be upon the welfare of the people of the state."

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, greeting the people of Himachal on the occasion, said, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the residents of Devbhoomi, Himachal Pradesh, which is replete with magnificent natural beauty and a rich culture, on the occasion of Himachal Day."

"The inhabitants of this sacred land of valour and heroes are always ever ready to protect nature and culture, along with their devotion to the motherland. May this sacred land continue to progress steadily on the path of development and prosperity -- this is my heartfelt wish," he added.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu also took to X and extended warm wishes on the occasion.

"Your faith in this continuous journey of Himachal Pradesh's development is our greatest strength. It is this very faith that is steadily propelling the state towards self-reliance and prosperity," CM Sukhu said in the post.

"The schemes driven by the objective of public welfare are bringing positive changes in the lives of every section of society, thereby infusing new momentum into development. I am fully confident that with your continued cooperation, Himachal Pradesh will keep achieving new heights in the future. Heartfelt wishes to all on Himachal Day," the Chief Minister added.