Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Records: 3 Massive Records That Prove It's India's Biggest Film Ever

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Records: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is rewriting box office history with record-shattering numbers. The Aditya Dhar directorial has delivered unprecedented global run, setting new benchmarks across India

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has emerged as a global juggernaut, with the Dhurandhar franchise crossing the monumental Rs 3000 crore mark worldwide-making it the first Indian film series to achieve this feat. In doing so, it has overtaken iconic franchises like Baahubali and Pushpa.

The film also raced to Rs 500 crore globally in just three days, underlining its massive international pull. Its dominance continues in 2026, where it stands tall as the year's highest-grossing Indian film, far ahead of its competitors.

From the very beginning, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge set new standards for theatrical releases. It registered the biggest paid previews ever for an Indian film with Rs 44 crore, signaling an extraordinary opening.

On day one, it collected a staggering Rs 145 crore in India, surpassing major openers like Pathaan, Jawan, Animal, and Stree 2. Its opening weekend total of Rs 384 crore further cemented its position as the biggest Bollywood opener ever, outpacing even Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The film's rapid success has also seen it outshine benchmarks set by Bollywood's biggest stars. Dangal, starring Aamir Khan, held long-standing records with over Rs 2000 crore globally. However, Dhurandhar 2 surpassed its domestic lifetime earnings within just its opening weekend.

Similarly, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, one of Salman Khan's biggest hits, now trails behind Dhurandhar 2's current domestic performance. These achievements highlight how the film has redefined commercial success in Indian cinema.

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