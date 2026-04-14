Tension In UP's Lakhimpur Kheri After Clashes Over Ambedkar Statue Installation

MENAFN - IANS) Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh), April 15 (IANS) The situation remained tense in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday following clashes that broke out a day earlier after the alleged vandalism of a statue of B.R. Ambedkar in the Bankeganj area.

According to officials, tensions escalated on Tuesday evening after the statue was reportedly damaged, leading to a confrontation between locals and the police. The incident occurred on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti in the Bankeganj area under the jurisdiction of the Mailani Police Station.

According to the locals, an unidentified individual allegedly damaged the statue, triggering anger among residents.

The situation quickly deteriorated, with protests intensifying into a major disturbance in the area.

However, the police had also objected to the installation of the statue at the site as it was being done without prior permission.

Additional Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar told IANS, "During the Ambedkar Jayanti, a programme was organised in the Bankeganj area where people attempted to install a statue of Baba Saheb Ambedkar. When police objected, people got furious and started creating chaos. They also pelted stones at the officials. Police tried to explain the situation and disperse the crowd. However, now the situation is calm."

An agitated crowd vandalised several police vehicles and hurled stones at police personnel, according to the officials.

In response to the situation, police forces from several stations were rushed to the spot, and senior officers were deployed to bring the situation under control.

Officials said a tense calm currently prevails in the area, with continuous monitoring by senior authorities.

A heavy police presence remains in place in the area to ensure that law and order is maintained and to prevent any further escalation.