Constellation Software's Vela Operating Group Enters Into Agreement To Acquire A Majority Interest In Derbysoft Holdings Limited
Completion of the acquisition remains subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Key executive team members will retain a minority stake in Derbysoft and will enter into a shareholders' agreement with Juniper Group to manage the governance of Derbysoft going forward.
Cantor Fitzgerald is serving as exclusive financial advisor and Ekberg, Fagre & Seem LLP is serving as legal counsel to DerbySoft.
About Constellation:
Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission critical software solutions.
For further information, contact:
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: 416-861-9677
...
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