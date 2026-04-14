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Constellation Software's Vela Operating Group Enters Into Agreement To Acquire A Majority Interest In Derbysoft Holdings Limited


2026-04-14 11:31:15
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (“Constellation”) (TSX:CSU) today announced that Juniper Group, an operating group of Vela Software, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority interest in Derbysoft Holdings Limited (“Derbysoft”), the ultimate parent company of DerbySoft Inc.

Completion of the acquisition remains subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Key executive team members will retain a minority stake in Derbysoft and will enter into a shareholders' agreement with Juniper Group to manage the governance of Derbysoft going forward.

Cantor Fitzgerald is serving as exclusive financial advisor and Ekberg, Fagre & Seem LLP is serving as legal counsel to DerbySoft.

About Constellation:

Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission critical software solutions.

For further information, contact:

Jamal Baksh

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 416-861-9677

...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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