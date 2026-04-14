Class 5 Student Dies After Suspected Food Poisoning In School, Odisha CM Orders Probe

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 15 (IANS) Amid tension over the death of a Class 5 student due to suspected food poisoning at a government-run tribal school in Mayurbhanj district, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced an ex gratia of Rs three lakh for the deceased's family and ordered an inquiry by the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), Central Division.

According to an official statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) late on Tuesday night, upon learning about the death of Rupali Besra, a student of the Ashram School under Rasgovindpur tehsil in Mayurbhanj district, the Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

CM Majhi also announced an ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) for the bereaved family of the deceased student. Additionally, the Chief Minister has ordered an RDC-level inquiry into the incident.

He has directed the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Central Division) to conduct a detailed investigation into the circumstances under which the students fell ill and how Rupali's death occurred, and to submit a report. The RDC will visit the government Ashram School on Wednesday to inquire into the incident.

A medical team will also visit Rasgovindpur on Wednesday to conduct health check-ups of the children.

The CMO further stated that from the Directorate of Public Health, the Joint Director of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and another doctor (Microbiology) are already present in Baripada.

It is pertinent to mention here that more than 140 students in the hostel of a state government-run Ashram School at Kakabandha in Rasgovindpur tehsil of Mayurbhanj district fell ill on Sunday morning after they reportedly consumed 'pakhala' (fermented rice), leafy vegetable curry, mashed potatoes, and other items.

They were later rushed to the nearby Community Health Centre. As the health condition of some of them deteriorated, around 70 students were shifted to the medical college in Baripada.

While undergoing treatment in the ICU, the 12-year-old Rupali Besra succumbed on Tuesday.

The headmaster of the school has been suspended following the incident.