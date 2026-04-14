PM Opens Kanaf Centre To Build On Professional Parenting

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar has opened a dedicated national centre for parenting education, signalling a deliberate shift in how the state approaches child development - treating the raising of children not as an instinctive domestic affair but as a skill requiring professional guidance, continuous training, and sustained institutional support.

His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani Tuesday inaugurated the Parenting Centre, known as Kanaf - an Arabic word evoking shelter, care, and closeness - at a ceremony attended by ministers, senior government officials, and representatives of civil society organisations.

The centre is a flagship project of the Ministry of Social Development and Family, operating under the Qatar Foundation for Social Work. It forms a core pillar of the Third National Development Strategy and sits within the ministry's broader "Family First" initiative, reflecting a national conviction that strong families are the foundational unit of a resilient and cohesive society.

Her Excellency Minister of Social Development and Family Buthaina bint Ali al-Jabr Al Nuaimi described the inauguration as "an important national milestone," arguing that parental education is not merely a private concern but "a national responsibility that requires qualification, knowledge and continuous awareness." The family, she said, is "the first fortress of society" - language that underscores the strategic weight Qatar's leadership attaches to social cohesion and long-term demographic stability.

What distinguishes Kanaf from conventional family support services is the breadth and rigour of its programming. Rather than responding to crisis after the fact, the centre is built explicitly around prevention and capacity-building, covering every phase of the parenting journey: from pre-conception and the pre-natal period through early childhood and on into the demanding terrain of adolescence. Critically, it also addresses the often-overlooked role of grandparents as transmitters of values and identity across generations - a considered acknowledgement that in Gulf family structures, child-rearing is rarely a two-person undertaking.

The centre runs dedicated programmes for families raising children with disabilities or twins, and extends support to educators navigating complex or specialist cases - pushing its reach beyond the home and into the broader institutional fabric of Qatari society.

Rashid Mohammed al-Hamda al-Nuaimi, CEO of the Qatar Foundation for Social Work, framed the launch as part of a wider ambition to establish parenting as "a specialised field in its own right," elevating it from the realm of inherited custom into structured, evidence-based practice aligned with leading global standards.

Executive Director Dr Maryam Ibrahim al-Malki said the centre would serve as "a scientific reference and national platform," equipping parents with practical tools suited to a world in which children face accelerating social change and an ever-expanding range of outside influences competing for their attention and values.

The launch comes as Gulf states increasingly look to institutional frameworks to shore up social cohesion amid rapid modernisation. For Qatar, Kanaf is a clear statement of intent: that investing in how parents parent is, ultimately, investing in the nation itself.

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