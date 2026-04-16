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Uzbekistan, China Ink Final Trade Protocol Under Intergovernmental Framework

Uzbekistan, China Ink Final Trade Protocol Under Intergovernmental Framework


2026-04-16 03:03:43
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 16. Uzbekistan and China signed a final Protocol on Trade and Economic Cooperation under the framework of the Intergovernmental Committee, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade.

The document was signed during the 9th meeting of the Uzbekistan–China Subcommittee on Trade and Economic Cooperation, co-chaired by Ilzat Kasimov, Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, and Ling Ji, Vice Minister of Commerce of the People's Republic of China.

The siedes also reviewed preparations for upcoming joint events, including a Business Forum in Hong Kong scheduled for May 5-6 and the Third Interregional Forum to be held in Xi'an on May 20-22.

Meanwhile, bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and China demonstrated strong growth, reaching $17.8 billion in 2025 and continuing its upward trajectory with a 53.4% increase in the first quarter of 2026.

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Trend News Agency

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