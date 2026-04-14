Qatar Urges Comprehensive Regional Solution To Crisis

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar has called for a comprehensive regional solution to the Iran war crisis, stressing that immediate ceasefire efforts must evolve into a framework of lasting peace that safeguards Gulf stability and international maritime security.

Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari said the current truce is only a temporary measure and cannot substitute for a permanent settlement.

Speaking at the ministry's weekly media briefing, he affirmed that Qatar strongly supports Pakistan's mediation efforts and views them as the most credible channel for dialogue.

“There is no need for additional mediators,” he emphasised, noting that Qatar and other GCC countries fully endorse Islamabad's initiative and are coordinating closely to consolidate its progress.

Al-Ansari said Qatar encourages all positions that facilitate negotiations and ensure that the region's concerns-particularly those of the Gulf states and Iran - are properly addressed.“Our objective is not limited to a ceasefire followed by renewed crises,” he said,“but rather a lasting peace that secures the interests and sovereignty of all parties.”

He added that Qatar is coordinating with partners, including Pakistan and the United States, to support this roadmap and ensure the region's voice remains central in shaping any future agreement.

Reaffirming Qatar's stance, al-Ansari stressed that regional inclusion is essential in resolving the crisis.“Excluding the region from the negotiating process has led to negative outcomes in the past,” he warned, underscoring that Gulf states must not only be part of the solution but a fundamental element within it. High-level coordination among GCC countries, he said, continues to address shared challenges and strengthen collective defence.

On Iran, al-Ansari revealed that a recent call between His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed Qatar's condemnation of Iranian attacks and its support for diplomatic negotiations. He noted that Iran had crossed red lines prior to the ceasefire, which now presents an opening for“a negotiated and secure path forward.”

The spokesperson highlighted the urgency of reopening the Strait of Hormuz - currently disrupted by the conflict - without preconditions. He described the strait as an international passage that cannot be subjected to the control of any single party.

“Security and freedom of navigation must not be compromised by conflict,” he said, noting that the closure has had global economic repercussions, especially on energy, petrochemicals, fertilisers, and food prices.

While reassuring that no Qatari tankers have been attacked or detained, al-Ansari said maritime traffic remains hindered.“It is still too early to predict how conditions will evolve,” he cautioned, as the ceasefire holds but remains fragile.

Despite disruptions, al-Ansari affirmed the resilience of Qatar's economy, citing emergency measures and close monitoring of global supply chains.“We have withstood tougher circumstances,” he said, expressing confidence that Qatar will emerge stronger from this challenge.

He also reiterated Qatar's condemnation of all forms of aggression across the region, including violations of Lebanon's sovereignty, and underlined Doha's continued support for Lebanese unity and dialogue-driven de-escalation.

Concluding, al-Ansari said Qatar will persist in backing peaceful dialogue and mediation as the only lasting instrument for stability.“Conflicts are not resolved by war,” he reiterated,“but through sustained negotiation, mutual respect, and inclusive regional partnership.”

Iran war crisis ceasefire international maritime security