DNA X, Inc. Reports Full Year 2025 Financial Results
|
|December 31, 2025
|
|December 31, 2024
|
|Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,303
|
|$
|5,343
|
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|676
|
|
|-
|
|Current assets held for sale
|
|26,930
|
|
|26,822
|
|Total Current assets
|
|28,909
|
|
|32,165
|
|Investment in DNA X, LLC
|
|1,242
|
|
|-
|
|Deferred tax assets
|
|1,441
|
|
|64
|
|Other assets
|
|274
|
|
|384
|
|Non-current assets held for sale
|
|12,032
|
|
|7,126
|
|Total assets
|$
|43,898
|
|$
|39,739
|
|Liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|
|
|
|
|Accounts payable
|
|4,030
|
|
|738
|
|Accrued liabilities
|
|704
|
|
|250
|
|Promissory notes, net
|
|5,065
|
|
|-
|
|Derivative liability on convertible note
|
|171
|
|
|-
|
|Current liabilities held for sale
|
|38,057
|
|
|42,752
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|48,027
|
|
|43,740
|
|Income tax payable
|
|2,598
|
|
|1,699
|
|Total liabilities
|
|50,625
|
|
|45,439
|
|Commitments and contingencies
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Redeemable common stock, $0.001 par value; 223,201 shares issued and outstanding; redemption value $1,228
|
|1,228
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stockholders' deficit
|
|
|
|
|Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized: and 1,265,067 and 276,881 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively*
|
|1
|
|
|-
|
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized: and no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|Additional paid-in capital*
|
|296,309
|
|
|277,908
|
|Accumulated deficit
|
|(304,265
|)
|
|(283,608
|)
|Total stockholders' deficit
|
|(7,955
|)
|
|(5,700
|)
|Total liabilities, redeemable common stock, and stockholders' deficit
|$
|43,898
|
|$
|39,739
|
|* Adjusted retroactively to reflect the 1-for-18 reverse stock split that became effective on October 28, 2025.
DNA X, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 and 2024
(IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
|
|2025
|
|2024
|
|Continuing operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net revenues
|$
|-
|
|$
|-
|
|Cost of revenues
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|Gross profit
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|General and administrative
|
|5,406
|
|
|3,100
|
|Other
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|Total operating expenses
|
|5,406
|
|
|3,100
|
|Net income (loss) from operations
|
|(5,406
|)
|
|(3,100
|)
|Interest expense, net
|
|(1,486
|)
|
|(29
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|(161
|)
|
|-
|
|Other income (expense), net
|
|(902
|)
|
|246
|
|Net loss from continuing operations before income taxes
|
|(7,955
|)
|
|(2,883
|)
|Income tax expense from continuing operations
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|Net loss from continuing operations
|
|(7,955
|)
|
|(2,883
|)
|Discontinued Operations:
|
|
|
|
|Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|(12,702
|)
|
|(30,765
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(20,657
|)
|$
|(33,648
|)
|Net loss per share basic and diluted:
|
|
|
|
|Continuing operations*
|
|(11.00
|)
|
|(11.00
|)
|Discontinued operations*
|
|(17.58
|)
|
|(117.37
|)
|Net loss*
|$
|(28.58
|)
|$
|(128.37
|)
|Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share:
|
|
|
|
|Basic and diluted*
|
|722,689
|
|
|262,118
|
|* Adjusted retroactively to reflect the 1-for-18 reverse stock split that became effective on October 28, 2025.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: DNA X, Inc. (formerly Sonim Technologies Inc.)
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