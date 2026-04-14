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Tim Kelly

Tim Kelly


2026-04-14 10:03:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • PhD Candidate, Department of Design and Society., University of Technology Sydney
Profile Articles Activity

Educator supporting emerging talent for the entertainment industries at the Australian Institute of Music. Former record label executive (Inertia, Universal, Sony, Rough Trade, One Little Indian Records), tour manager and artist. PhD candidate at UTS researching music industries.

Experience
  • 2021–present Program director, Australian Institute of Music
  • 2019–2021 Head of department, JMC
  • 2015–2017 Managing Director, Inertia Music
  • 2014–2015 General Manager Marketing, Sony Australasia
  • 2005–2014 General Manager Marketing, Universal Music
Education
  • 2001 UNSW, Grad Cert
  • 1993 University of London, Bachelor Hons: Politics, Philosophy, History
Publications
  • 2024 Down, and Under Pressure: The Decline of Local and Non-Anglo Best-Selling Recording Artists in Australia 2000-2023, International Journal of Music Business Research (IJMBR)

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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