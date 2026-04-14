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Tim Kelly
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- PhD Candidate, Department of Design and Society., University of Technology Sydney
Educator supporting emerging talent for the entertainment industries at the Australian Institute of Music. Former record label executive (Inertia, Universal, Sony, Rough Trade, One Little Indian Records), tour manager and artist. PhD candidate at UTS researching music industries.Experience
- 2021–present Program director, Australian Institute of Music 2019–2021 Head of department, JMC 2015–2017 Managing Director, Inertia Music 2014–2015 General Manager Marketing, Sony Australasia 2005–2014 General Manager Marketing, Universal Music
- 2001 UNSW, Grad Cert 1993 University of London, Bachelor Hons: Politics, Philosophy, History
- 2024 Down, and Under Pressure: The Decline of Local and Non-Anglo Best-Selling Recording Artists in Australia 2000-2023, International Journal of Music Business Research (IJMBR)
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