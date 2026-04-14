Educator supporting emerging talent for the entertainment industries at the Australian Institute of Music. Former record label executive (Inertia, Universal, Sony, Rough Trade, One Little Indian Records), tour manager and artist. PhD candidate at UTS researching music industries.

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