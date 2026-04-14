American Addiction Centers And Filmmaker Jeffrey Shulman Team Up To Promote Powerful New Film On Addiction And Recovery With National Theatrical Tour

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Addiction Centers and filmmaker Jeffrey D. Shulman are joining forces to bring national attention to“What It Takes,” a new documentary that challenges how people understand addiction, its impact, and the path to recovery. The film's five-city theatrical tour kicks off during Alcohol Awareness Month, a time dedicated to increasing public understanding of alcohol use disorder and reducing the stigma around seeking help.

The film tells two deeply personal narratives: a West Coast family navigating alcoholism and an innovative jail-based program in Chesterfield County, Virginia, which addresses trauma and substance use among incarcerated individuals. The two stories unexpectedly intersect through powerful concert moments, where each story is shaped by a prominent artist whose acts of kindness from the stage become a catalyst for believing that anything is possible. In both cases, music becomes more than a backdrop; it creates meaningful pathways to healing.

“I knew these stories needed to be told because it was a personal mission for me,” said Shulman.“I've watched someone I love struggle with addiction. I've felt alone, ashamed, and frustrated. The more I've dug into this, I've realized millions of people are going through the same thing, yet we all feel isolated. This film is about changing that, helping people see they're not alone and showing that even in the darkest moments, there is still a path forward.”

Among those featured is a former patient from Laguna Treatment Center in Orange County, California, one of American Addiction Centers' treatment facilities. The patient's story includes a life-threatening moment and a pivotal turning point after receiving an ultimatum from his daughter to seek treatment. The tour's stop on May 17th in Santa Ana, California, will include a panel discussion with the Laguna Treatment Center alumnus and members of his former treatment team.

“Recovery doesn't usually begin in a perfect moment. It often starts in crisis, in fear, or after a difficult conversation that forces change,” said Trace Swartzfager, Executive Director of Laguna Treatment Center.“What this film captures so honestly is that turning point. We see it every day, people arriving at one of the hardest moments of their lives and beginning to rebuild. To have one of our former patients share that journey in a way that can reach others is incredibly meaningful.”

In Chesterfield County, the film also spotlights the HARP (Helping Addicts Recover Progressively) program, an approach focused on addressing trauma and addiction within the justice system, sharing the journeys of four inmates. The program has guided more than 3,500 participants through a structured recovery model focused on long-term success.

“In our world of work with the HARP Program, we strive at every turn to chip away at the wall of stigma that stands in front of every former addict,” said the Chesterfield County Sheriff Karl Leonard.“Allowing Jeff Shulman to come into our jail, and into the center of HARP to film the remarkable people in the program and see firsthand what hope looks like, is another level of chipping away at stigma. The beauty of this film is taking what only exists in feeling-like hope-and making it real enough for the world to witness.”

Each screening will include a live panel discussion featuring individuals from the film and/or behavioral health experts, focused on turning awareness into action.

Tour Dates include:



April 28 – Richmond, VA (The Byrd Theatre)

April 30 – Delaware, OH (Strand Theatre)

May 6 – Seattle, WA (Admiral Theater)

May 17 – Santa Ana, CA (The Frida Cinema) June 8 – Wilmette, IL (Wilmette Theatre)



Following the initial five-city run, the film will continue to expand through community-hosted screenings. The filmmaker is inviting community leaders, faith-based groups, and recovery-focused organizations to license the film and host their own showings. To learn more, purchase tickets, or watch the trailer, visit whatittakesmovie.

“If this film can help even one person feel less alone or take a step toward getting help, then it's done what it was meant to do,” said Shulman.

About Jeff D. Shulman: Jeff is a filmmaker focused on telling human-centered stories that explore resilience, adversity, and transformation.“What It Takes” is his second documentary, following“On the Brink,” which is available on PBS platforms. His work is driven by a desire to bring visibility to difficult, often stigmatized experiences and to spark meaningful conversations that lead to change.

At American Addiction Centers (AAC), we believe in the power of recovery. As a national leader in substance use disorder treatment, we provide compassionate, evidence-based inpatient and outpatient care for individuals struggling with addiction and mental health disorders. Our mission is to restore hope and empower individuals and families, offering a foundation for lasting recovery that transforms lives. We envision a world free from the stigma of addiction, where high-quality care is accessible to all. Learn more at

For more information contact:

Joy Sutton, VP of Brand and Communications

American Addiction Centers

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