At Auto China 2026, HERE showcases AI-powered mapping technology powering Chinese automakers worldwide



10 of the 10 top Chinese automakers by export volume in 2025 are HERE customers* HERE to showcase its industry-leading location technology, partnerships and role in helping to bring China's auto innovations to the rest of the world at Auto China 2026

Beijing, Auto China 2026 – HERE Technologies, the leading mapping and location data company, today announced its participation in Auto China 2026 as it continues to support the international growth of Chinese automakers. HERE continues to strengthen its role as a trusted partner for automotive brands and mobility innovators expanding into global markets.

In 2025, 10 of the top 10 Chinese automakers by export volume were HERE customers*, reflecting both long-standing partnerships and growing adoption of HERE's technology as brands expand internationally.

Recognized as the #1 location platform globally in Omdia's 2025 Location Platform Index, HERE is showcasing its automotive-grade map data, advanced software tools and AI-powered location intelligence at Auto China 2026. The company is demonstrating cutting-edge applications ranging from simulation tools to digital cockpit and automated driving solutions.

“Chinese automakers are among the most innovative and dynamic companies in the global automotive industry and our strategy of 'in China, for global' reflects our deep commitment to supporting their rapid global expansion,” said Deon Newman, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Asia Pacific.“Through long‐standing partnerships with leading Chinese automakers and innovators, we are bringing China's intelligent mobility capabilities to the world with precise, consistent and globally compliant location intelligence that powers safe and intelligent driving experiences.”

Intelligent cockpit innovation and global scale

HERE's location platform today powers 238 million vehicles worldwide, including more than 63 million vehicles using HERE data to support driver assistance and automated driving functions.

HERE Navigation, a full-stack navigation software trusted by leading global automakers and expected to ship in more than two million vehicles across 30 countries over the next few years, delivers high‐fidelity rendering, smooth user interaction and fast, predictive routing. Built on HERE's streaming map for maximum freshness and accuracy, automakers are equipped with a rapidly deployable solution that can be integrated in a matter of weeks. Together with HERE's intelligent driving map layers, automakers can unify premium cockpit experiences with Navigation on Autopilot (NOA) functionality in vehicles worldwide.

High‐precision data for NOA and compliance

As navigation, driver assistance and automated driving systems converge, a unified, AI-powered live map from HERE has become the critical layer to deliver a seamless driving experience. At Auto China, HERE will showcase its latest lane‐level guidance and intelligent driving map layers, offering the precise geometry, localization support and contextual road information required for L2++, L3 and global NOA deployments.

HERE has been a pioneer in location technology for 40-plus years, mapping more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. Today, more than 90 brands from over 40 automakers rely on HERE ISA Map to meet European Intelligent Speed Assistance regulations, reflecting HERE's ability to deliver safety-critical, compliance-ready data at scale.

Accelerating SDV development

HERE continues to invest in next-generation mapmaking capabilities that support Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) development across the automotive ecosystem. This includes live maps, virtualized test environments and SDV development tools such as HERE and AWS' SceneXtract and the SDV Accelerator, which now includes new ecosystem partners such as Upstream and Remotive Labs. These capabilities enable end‐to‐end artificial intelligence training, sensor fusion development, verification and validation simulation and in‐vehicle deployment - helping automakers reduce complexity and speed up the delivery of next‐generation intelligent driving features.

Visit HERE at Auto China 2026

Attendees can experience HERE's latest technologies and demonstrations at HERE's booth located at Hall A4, #A414.

*Export sales estimates based on third‐party data.

Media Contact

HERE Technologies

Vanessa Lee

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About HERE Technologies

HERE is the global leader in mapping and location technology. For over 40 years, we've been powering innovation for the world's most recognizable companies: from launching our first digital map in 1985, to shaping the future of software-defined vehicles today. With the industry's freshest and richest unified map and a portfolio of products, services and solutions that serve the needs of multiple industries, HERE reveals opportunities that drive progress and unlock new possibilities for every moving vehicle. Discover more at here.

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At Auto China 2026, HERE showcases AI-powered mapping technology powering Chinese automakers worldwide