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"Justin Wilbern, Director of Client Partnerships at DIGI Search, weighs in on the best way to get new dental patients in 2026 in his most recent article."DIGI Search announces a strategic shift in patient acquisition, identifying NextGen TVTM as the most effective modern channel for local dental practice growth.

CHICAGO, IL - The best way to get new dental patients in a crowded digital marketplace is to move beyond traditional search ads into the household living room. Director of Client Partnerships at DIGI Search, Justin Wilbern, released a strategic analysis today detailing how the best dental marketing companies are now utilizing NextGen TV to bypass the rising costs of traditional digital "bidding wars."

The announcement follows the publication of a deep-dive report by DIGI Search which explores the psychological "trust signals" created by streaming television advertisements. As patient behavior shifts toward ad-supported streaming platforms, the ability to target specific local households with high-production video has become a primary differentiator for top-performing clinics.

The report emphasizes that the best way to get new dental patients for high-value procedures, such as demntal implants or full-mouth restorations, requires the visual storytelling and perceived prestige that only television-grade content can provide. By leveraging data-driven geographic and demographic targeting, DIGI Search allows practices to appear on premium streaming services like Hulu, Roku, and Paramount+ specifically within their local radius.

For more information on these strategies and to read the full analysis, visit the DIGI Search blog.

About DIGI Search:

DIGI Search is a high-performance marketing agency specializing in growth for dental and medical practices. Through proprietary systems like SmartReach, Verified Ads, and NextGen TV, they provide providers with the tools to dominate local markets with integrity and measurable results.