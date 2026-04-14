Master Book Builders Introduces Its“Human Authored, Edited, And Designed” Label As AI-Generated Books Flood The Market

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According to Tom Collins,“This certification gives our authors a way to stand behind their work and gives readers confidence that what they're consuming is genuinely human created.”Master Book Builders has launched its“Human Authored, Edited, and Designed” certification, a new publishing standard verifying that books are fully created by human authors, editors, and designers. As AI-generated content rises, the initiative offers a process-driven alternative to self-certification, ensuring authenticity, transparency, and trust while helping authors differentiate their work in an evolving publishing landscape.







A new publishing standard goes beyond self-certification to assure readers its clients' books are fully human created amid rising concerns over AI in publishing

Master Book Builders today announced the launch of its “Human Authored, Edited, and Designed” Label, a new publishing standard that verifies its clients' books are created by human authors, editors, and designers in response to the rapid rise of AI-generated content.

As artificial intelligence tools continue to disrupt the publishing industry, questions around authenticity, originality, and intellectual ownership have become prevalent. Master Book Builders' certification addresses these concerns by offering a verified, process-driven approach rather than relying on author self-reporting. Master Book Builders hopes to help elevate the positioning of human authored content.

“AI is changing the landscape of publishing, but it's also creating uncertainty,” said Tom Collins, co-founder, book designer, and publishing coach at Master Book Builders.“This certification gives our authors a way to stand behind their work and gives readers confidence that what they're consuming is genuinely human created.”

A Higher Standard Than Self-Certification

While recent industry initiatives have introduced“human authored” labels based on author validation, Master Book Builders has taken a more rigorous approach.

Because the company works directly with authors throughout the entire publishing process, it can verify that:



The final manuscript is written by the author

Editing is completed by professional human editors Book design and layout are executed by human designers

As with certifications like the Authors Guild, use of AI tools for grammar and spell checking, outlining, research, and purposes other than generating the text in the book are permitted.

“We believe verification matters,” added Yvonne DiVita, developmental editor and book coach at Master Book Builders.“A label based solely on self-certification from an organization with no direct involvement in the book leaves too much room for ambiguity. Our model is built on our personal involvement, which allows us to confidently stand behind every certified book.”

Meeting Demand for Authentic, Human-Created Content

The certification comes at a time when:



AI-generated books are rapidly increasing across online marketplaces

Readers are questioning the authenticity of published content Authors are seeking ways to protect their credibility and intellectual integrity

By introducing a visible certification badge, Master Book Builders enables authors to clearly differentiate their work in a crowded and evolving marketplace.

First Certified Title: Karen Kennedy's Hack Your Blood Sugar

The first book to carry the “Human Authored, Edited, and Designed” label is Hack Your Blood Sugar by Karen Kennedy, MS, CN, IFNCP. The certification badge appears on the back cover, signaling that every aspect of the book's creation was completed by human professionals.

Reinforcing Trust in the Future of Publishing

Master Book Builders developed this certification in response to both client demand and broader industry shifts surrounding AI, copyright, and content authenticity. The initiative reflects the company's commitment to ethical publishing, transparency, and preserving the integrity of human authorship.

“We also noticed that efforts to certify books as human-authored have been focused solely on the text. But there's more to a book than that. Because we're hands-on involved in the page layout and design of the book, inside and out, we can certify the book as a whole. At the end of the day, readers deserve to know what they're buying,” said Tom Collins.“This certification creates clarity in a time when clarity and author trust is needed most.”

To learn more about Human, Authored, Edited & Designed Certification, click here

About Master Book Builders

Master Book Builders is a professional services firm dedicated to helping authors develop, refine, and successfully launch their books. Through book coaching, book writing, and developmental editing the team at Master Book Builders leverage their experience as author specialists partner with writers to elevate their work and maximize market impact. Through a collaborative, hands-on approach, the company helps clients produce high-quality books that elevate authority, build brands, and create lasting impact.

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