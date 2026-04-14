SHOCK VITALIZE Launches SHOCK VITALIZE PRIME, A Professional Shockwave Therapy Device With Intelligent Presets And Adjustable Performance

SHOCK VITALIZE has announced the launch of its new product, the SHOCK VITALIZE PRIME, the best shockwave therapy device designed for physical therapists, clinicians, athletes, and individuals seeking treatment for conditions such as plantar fasciitis, tennis elbow, Achilles tendinitis, knee arthritis, and other musculoskeletal concerns.

The SHOCK VITALIZE PRIME features a 10.4-inch touchscreen interface that allows users to navigate treatment modes, adjust settings, and monitor sessions in real time. The device includes more than 70 smart treatment presets across three modes: Body Parts Mode (16 presets), Sports Relaxation Mode (24 muscle-specific presets), and Condition Treatment Mode (30 common condition protocols). Each preset automatically recommends the appropriate impact head, frequency, and energy settings based on the selected body part or condition.

The device is equipped with nine interchangeable impact heads, including 6mm, 10mm, 15mm, 20mm, 20mm flat, 25mm, 30mm, 30mm flat, and 40mm options. These heads are designed for different treatment areas, with smaller heads used for targeted trigger points and narrow areas, medium heads for joints and moderate muscle groups, and larger heads for broader muscle coverage. Flat head variants are included for even surface contact on larger areas.

The SHOCK VITALIZE PRIME offers adjustable energy levels ranging from 0.5 to 10 Bar in increments of 0.2 Bar, along with a frequency range of 1 to 21 Hz. The device uses pneumatic ballistic technology, where compressed air drives a high-speed bullet body through the handle to deliver shockwaves with each pulse.

The unit includes a built-in pull-out drawer for storing impact heads and accessories, as well as a session counter that tracks cumulative strikes for monitoring usage and maintenance. The bullet body has an approximate lifespan of 1,000,000 cycles. Maintenance guidelines include replacing the bullet body at approximately one million cycles, replacing colloidal particles at approximately 100,000 cycles, replacing any impact head with a dent greater than 2mm, and cleaning the barrel with a brush at approximately 300,000 cycles.

The SHOCK VITALIZE PRIME supports six languages, including English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, and Chinese. The device is designed with four rolling casters for mobility, allowing it to be moved between treatment areas.

The product has approximate dimensions of 106 × 56 × 44 cm and a weight of approximately 40 kg. It operates on multiple voltage standards, including 110V/60Hz for the United States, 220V/50Hz for Europe, and 230V/50Hz for the United Kingdom, with other specifications depending on local requirements. The maximum output power is 255 W.

The SHOCK VITALIZE PRIME is available for purchase with multiple payment options, including HSA/FSA eligibility. Customers can select“Flex | Pay with HSA/FSA” at checkout, complete a telehealth consultation if required, and use their HSA/FSA card or submit documentation for reimbursement.

Orders typically ship within 3–5 business days, with tracking updates provided. The product includes a one-year warranty. For support or inquiries, customers can contact....

The launch of the SHOCK VITALIZE PRIME introduces a new device with adjustable settings, preset treatment modes, and interchangeable components designed for a range of therapy applications.