BROKIS Brings Czech Glass To Outdoor Spaces With Weather-Resistant Collections

MENAFN - GetNews)



Collections designed for gardens and terraces combine battery-powered portability with IP-rated hardwired installations.

LONDON, UK - Outdoor spaces deserve considered lighting, but most garden illumination falls into two categories: purely functional path markers or decorative pieces that sacrifice craft for weather resistance. BROKIS has developed exterior collections that deliver both - handblown Czech glass engineered to withstand the elements while maintaining the sculptural presence the brand is known for indoors.

The exterior range includes battery-powered portable luminaires that move freely across gardens and terraces, plus IP44 and IP54-rated hardwired collections designed for permanent outdoor installations. All pieces feature LED sources capable of operating in freezing temperatures, stainless steel components with environmentally friendly powder coating, and handblown glass produced at the historic Janštejn Glassworks.

Portable luminaires - atmosphere without infrastructure

Battery-powered collections eliminate the primary constraint of outdoor lighting: the need for electrical infrastructure. A terrace without power outlets can still have atmospheric illumination. A garden table can be lit for dinner without running cables. Poolside seating areas gain ambient light without installation work.

Collections including Dome Nomad, Sfera Portable, Knot Battery, and Ivy Battery deliver 8-12 hours of illumination on a single charge, with handblown glass shades designed to create warm ambient glow rather than direct task lighting. The Knot Battery features a rope handle that allows the luminaire to be carried effortlessly wherever atmosphere is needed - from outdoor dining to late-evening garden walks.

For landscape designers and architects specifying lighting for residential gardens, battery-powered pieces solve a recurring challenge: how to create flexible outdoor illumination when clients don't want visible wiring or fixed installations. A terrace that hosts casual family dinners one night and formal entertaining the next can adapt its lighting to match, with luminaires repositioned rather than reprogrammed.

These aren't solar garden lights. They're handblown Czech glass with rechargeable battery systems, designed to deliver the same quality of light and material presence as BROKIS interior collections while operating completely independently of mains power.

Hardwired collections - permanent atmospheric presence

For gardens and terraces where lighting becomes part of the landscape architecture, BROKIS offers hardwired collections engineered specifically for outdoor use. The Bonbori Outdoor collection draws inspiration from traditional Japanese paper lamps lining paths to shrines and temples, combining handblown opal or opaline glass with laser-cut stainless steel to create soft, gentle light that transforms garden paths and terrace boundaries.

The Shadows Exterior collection brings the sculptural cone forms of the interior Shadows range into weather-resistant construction, with IP44-rated pendant, wall, and floor configurations available. Night Birds Exterior - made from recycled waste glass through hand grinding, sandblasting, and melt moulding - offers wing-shaped forms where each piece is an unrepeatable original.

All hardwired exterior collections comply with IP44 or IP54 safety standards, meaning they're protected against solid objects larger than 1mm and water splashing from any direction (IP44) or dust ingress and water splashing (IP54). LED light sources are engineered to operate in freezing temperatures. Stainless steel components use environmentally friendly powder coating for resistance to corrosion, UV degradation, and temperature extremes.

Handblown glass subjected to the same engineering rigor as marine-grade outdoor furniture - designed not to look weatherproof, but to perform reliably outdoors while maintaining the refined aesthetic of Czech glass craftsmanship.

Why Czech glass works outdoors

Handblown glass has inherent advantages for outdoor use that mass-produced alternatives lack. The thickness variations created during production (typically 3-6mm for BROKIS exterior pieces) create thermal mass that moderates temperature changes, reducing thermal stress. The annealing process - where glass cools over 5+ hours in controlled ovens - removes internal stresses that would otherwise cause cracking under temperature fluctuation.

BROKIS exterior glass receives additional treatment for outdoor resilience. Opaline glass (partially opaque) diffuses light while concealing condensation that can form inside outdoor luminaires. Acid-etched finishes on transparent glass reduce glare from reflections while creating surfaces that shed water and resist dust accumulation.

The metal components - bases, canopies, mounting brackets - use stainless steel rather than brass or copper, with powder coating applied after fabrication. This coating isn't decorative. It creates a barrier against salt air, acid rain, and UV exposure that would degrade unprotected metal within seasons.

Extending the atmosphere of home into the landscape

Interior designers working on residential projects increasingly face clients who want their outdoor spaces to feel as considered as their interior rooms. A garden isn't landscaping. A terrace isn't furniture placement. These are extensions of living space that deserve lighting designed with the same attention to atmosphere, material quality, and longevity as the rooms inside.

BROKIS exterior collections allow designers to specify lighting for outdoor spaces without compromising on craft or accepting the visual limitations of conventional garden lighting. A terrace lit with Bonbori Outdoor floor lamps creates atmospheric boundaries through handblown glass rather than landscape lighting fixtures. A garden path illuminated by Shadows Exterior pendants suspended from pergola beams defines circulation through sculptural presence rather than utilitarian path markers.

For clients who question whether handblown glass belongs in a garden, the answer lies in how the lighting performs after installation. Battery-powered pieces move with use patterns. Hardwired collections withstand weather while aging gracefully. And unlike mass-produced outdoor lighting that deteriorates within years, BROKIS exterior luminaires are engineered for the same component-level serviceability as interior collections - replaceable LEDs, repairable electrical systems, glass shades that can be ordered individually if damaged.

Available through BROKIS at EDC

The full BROKIS exterior collection is available for specification through BROKIS at EDC, the brand's dedicated UK partner. Landscape architects and interior designers working on residential gardens and terraces can access technical specifications, IP ratings, and project consultation to ensure BROKIS outdoor lighting integrates seamlessly into landscape designs.

Collections include battery-powered portable luminaires (Dome Nomad, Sfera Portable, Knot Battery, Ivy Battery) and hardwired floor, wall, and pendant fixtures (Bonbori Outdoor, Shadows Exterior, Night Birds Exterior), with configurations ranging from single accent pieces to coordinated outdoor lighting schemes for larger gardens and terraces.

For projects requiring custom mounting solutions or specific electrical configurations for outdoor installations, BROKIS at EDC offers full specification support and direct access to the BROKIS technical team in the Czech Republic. Further information and project consultation available at .

About BROKIS

BROKIS is a Czech premium lighting brand founded in 2006 by entrepreneur Jan Rabell. All BROKIS lighting is produced at the historic Janštejn Glassworks in the Czech Republic, where master glassmakers have been working since 1809. The brand combines handblown Bohemian glass with refined materials to create lighting collections designed by internationally acclaimed designers. BROKIS products are available in over 70 countries.

About BROKIS at EDC

BROKIS at EDC is the dedicated UK partner for BROKIS lighting. Based in London, EDC specialises in premium, sustainable lighting for residential interiors and exterior spaces, with a focus on reliable project delivery and technical support for interior designers and landscape architects working on private homes.