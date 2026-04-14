If DESIGN AWARD 2026: Y.H. Studio's Revolutionary Medical Solution“Clarity” Honored With World-Renowned Design Excellence

CHICAGO, IL - Y.H. Studio is proud to announce that its groundbreaking healthcare project, Clarity, has been awarded the prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD 2026. Out of nearly 11,000 entries from 72 countries, Clarity was recognized by a 132-member jury of independent experts for its human-centric approach to medical transparency.

A Testament to Design Excellence The iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the world's most celebrated and valued design competitions. Since 1954, it has been a global symbol of excellent design, recognizing achievements that demonstrate outstanding innovation, aesthetics, and social impact. Winning an iF award is a hallmark of quality for designers and companies alike, placing Y.H. Studio among the elite vanguard of global design leaders.

Bridging the Gap: The "Clarity" Vision "Clarity" was born from a critical necessity in modern healthcare: the need for empathy in data. Designed for iPad, Clarity translates complex clinical jargon and opaque pricing into plain language and visual summaries. By integrating insurance, discounts, and government aid into one view, it empowers patients to make informed decisions without financial hesitation.

The jury recognized Clarity's forward-thinking "Form and Function." Its calming palette and empathetic hierarchy transform stressful administrative processes into a guided, human experience, proving that inclusive design can remove the financial and emotional barriers in healthcare.

The Award-Winning Team

The success of Clarity is the result of a collaborative effort by a team of visionary designers who are redefining the boundaries of user experience:



Zeya Chen: A designer and scholar specializing in AI-powered applications and human-centered safety. Her award-winning work at the intersection of information design and ethics has been exhibited globally at venues including the Louvre and the Bauhaus @ 85 Exhibition in Chicago.

Yuanyuan Hu: A cross-disciplinary design leader and engineer who bridges human-centered design with complex technical systems. Her work focuses on transforming intricate data into award-winning experiences honored by Red Dot and MUSE Awards.

Ming Li: A Product Designer at Guidewire with a background at Shopee and Tesla. Ming specializes in global platforms and AI-driven workflows, creating clear, human-centered experiences for highly complex systems.

Jinda Zhong: A Chicago-based UX Designer at The Thalerus Group. Jinda specializes in user-centered e-commerce solutions and GUI systems, blending precision and curiosity to create functional, visually appealing experiences across digital landscapes.

Hui Jing: A San Francisco-based UX Designer with experience at Microsoft and American Express. Hui crafts intuitive digital experiences, from voice chatbots to business tools, with a deep focus on empathy and seamless user interactions.

Siqi Wu: A Design Manager at Mindart Studio and cross-disciplinary expert. Siqi specializes in brand identities rooted in "sensory logic" and modular visual systems, building enduring aesthetic foundations for emerging global startups.

Yutong Liu: A product designer with 6+ years of experience in AI-powered enterprise products. Her expertise spans TikTok, Lucid Software, and Shopee, helping global teams navigate complex data-driven workflows with clarity and scale. Yuting Mao: A product designer focused on AI infrastructure and developer experience. At Qualcomm, she leads the design of AI-powered platforms and CI/CD systems, driving measurable improvements in workflow efficiency and clarity.